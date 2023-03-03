Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Make Love — A Poem

Make Love — A Poem

For the devilish dance in two.

or the lustful nights when you can’t get enough of each other,

For the moments you rejoice in their safe arms,

For the hot-blooded kisses on each other’s necks.

For the love you quietly swear and whisper in each other’s ear,

Or for the love you loudly scream for everyone else to hear.

For the words that linger in each other’s minds,

For the devilish dance in two.

For soul-flower petals that soak in romance,

For the divine aroma of your soulmate’s skin perfume.

For how your bodies touch and tease,

For the shy shoulders that you‘ve missed.

For keeping up with each other’s racing hearts,

For the biting of your lips, each time with a little more spite.

Craving each other leaves superficial cuts and marks,

With tongue or teeth show your love to me.

For the tenderness you share,

And the tightly grasping hands,

For the gasping for air,

And the struggle for breaths,

Quiver from the emotions you uncover.

Soft nose kisses give you warmth and peace within,

While you firmly lie on each other’s burning skin.

If you would like to support me, please share my story (though maybe be careful who you share it with).

https://itsartline.medium.com/songs-to-spice-your-love-up-746335364ce6

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Artline

Here, my thoughts and feelings spring to life.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@itsartline

