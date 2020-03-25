Make Supplies. This Is War.

New York needs 30,000 ventilators. They have 11,000. Your state will be up soon.

The only entity that can coordinate a fast enough turnaround of this massive production is the federal government.

IT’S TIME FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO ACT ON THE DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT!

Our courageous medical professionals and first responders are fighting on the front line of this pandemic without the proper protective gear to keep them safe. They are in dire need of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect them. They deserve nothing less than our bests efforts to support them and without these supplies they will get sick, and more people will die.

This is a chance for American companies to become American heroes by shifting from normal production and operation to creating supplies and providing services so desperately needed right now. Masks. Gowns. PPE of all types. Respirators. Distribution services. The list goes on.

American companies can save American lives.

What you can do.

1. Contact your senators and representatives and ask them to push the federal government to USE the Defense Production Act NOW — to force companies to stop production of non-essential products TODAY and use their factories to make protective gear for our medical heroes and create respirators for people in desperate need. To use their distribution services to get these supplies in the hands that need them most.

2. Write to CEOs and reach out to any business owner you might know. Almost every company can help in some way.

3. Reach out to anyone you know who is in a position of power, a celebrity, or influencer, and ask them to repost our message and use their influence to persuade business owners.

4. Share this page on social media. Let's get the attention of politicians, business leaders, and influencers. Share. Share. Share.

Celebrate the great companies that are already switching gears to help in the fight. Share their stories. Thank them on their social media pages. Write to us at [email protected] so we can share their stories here.

Immediate action is needed. The Make Supplies. This is War. website will continue to be updated it with more functionality and resources to help you take action.

In the meantime:

Contact your elected officials

WRITE, EMAIL OR PICK UP THE PHONE

We can’t march right now. But we can dial. And write. And text. And post.

Find your elected officials’ contact information.

Don't know what to say?

Dear (Name),

Leaving our frontline medical professionals and first responders without protective masks, gloves and gowns is like sending soldiers to war without bulletproof vests or tanks. I urge you to push our federal government to use the Defense Production Act immediately. American companies can save American lives. TODAY. They can be forced to shift production from non-essential products to making life-saving PPEs. Please use all of your leverage to save untold American lives.

UPDATE: California has distributed 24.5 million N95 masks. We have now ordered 100 million new masks. But it isn’t enough. We’re working around the clock to secure the personal protective equipment needed for those on the frontlines of #COVID19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2020

Please visit Make Supplies. This is War. for more information and ways to help.

Copy adapted from Make supplies. This is War. website. Republished with permission.

Website created by Amy Flanagan, Andrea Becker Gavin and Gisela Voss.