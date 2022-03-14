Make-up Sets for 3-Year-olds? How Toy Companies Keep the Gender Divide Alive

When my daughter turned six, I did something I still regret.

For her party, fifteen excited children charged around our tiny garden. We played musical chairs and handed birthday cake to sticky hands. With minutes to spare, I caved in to the kids’ chants to open presents.

Spying the bows and glitter, I should have left it until later.

Watching my daughter holding back tears when the pink boxes slowly revealed a mountain of Barbies, Bratz dolls, and make-up sets, my heart shattered, for it to break when she later said:

“Why do my friends think I only play with dolls, when I don’t even like them?”

Gender Stereotyping – forming an instant opinion of a person or a group of people

Gender Stereotyping: Has it ever gone away?

Fortunately, western society has come a long way since. But that doesn’t mean gender stereotyping has gone away; far from it.

The Persistence of Stereotyping

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, says:

“Gender stereotyping is everywhere and causes serious, long-lasting harm — that’s the clear message from the research for the commission. From “boys will be boys” attitudes in nursery or school to jobs for boys and jobs for girls views among some parents, these stereotypes are deeply embedded and they last a lifetime. We need to end the ‘princessification’ of girls and the toxification of boys.”

In their 2020 UK report, the leading gender equality campaigning charity argues ‘stereotyping persists in parenting, education, and the commercial sector — notably toys, books, and fashion.’

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So how do toys play a role in reinforcing gender stereotypes?

We learn stereotypes mostly from our parents, teachers, peers, and social experiences. However, media, products, and services we procure are part of the wallpapers of our lives and, as such, can perpetuate stereotypes.

We have a deeply ingrained active/passive divide, meaning we brand physical, energetic, and aggressive things masculine; and passive, pretty things feminine.

But we’re not just talking about blue and pink aisles; some toys are so hyper- gendered, they’re bordering on creepy.

Consider my top three of ‘what were they thinking’ toys.

1. Bratz Secret Date Collection

First up, a toy from 2004, and no longer widely available. I wonder why?

This collection peddled date night accessories’ to 6–10-year-old girls— with the product description:

‘It’s 7 p.m. Saturday: You’re all dressed up and ready for your blind date to arrive when suddenly — the doorbell rings! Immediately, your heart begins to pound! Who will it be? It’s all a secret until you open the door and find out!’

2. The Bme brand selling spa kits to pre-teen (6+) girls

complete with this fascinating insight:

‘To fill her heart with true excitement, you need to swap Barbie for a bathrobe.’

3. Makeup sets for girls age three and up

Available at Amazon* today, for anyone wanting to ‘satisfy their little princess’ curiosity.’

Lego Friends subtly shaping your girl’s world.

Stereotyping comes in extreme shapes, like Bratz, or more subtle ones.

Take Lego Friends. At its 2011 launch, activists Lettoysbetoys and parents called out the sets for being too feminized and reinforcing stereotyping by selling pastel-colored sets of coffee shops, ice cream, and hair salons.

Some children weren’t impressed either, with 7-year-old Charlotte Benjamin penning an angry letter to the makers of Lego.

After heavy criticism, Lego made some amends by releasing a range of female scientists.

Toys marketed to boys.

When companies hyper-gender, how do products explicitly marketed at boys measure up — considering girls’ toys focus on arts and crafts, nurturing, and ‘enhancing’ appearances?

As you might expect, toys for boys fall into building, violence, gaming, and sports categories, or toys led by apps/movies/tv shows. They don’t allow for boys to be vulnerable or caring.

What’s in it for toy manufacturers?

US findings suggest toys’ advertising changed after the 1980s to increase gender differentiation — and gender stereotypes — to encourage sales.

So what influences do stereotypes have on children growing up?

By the age of six, research shows girls avoid subjects they view as needing them to be “really, really smart.” If young girls feel this way, they are less likely to take up STEM subjects.

Findings show that challenging gender-stereotyped behavior in early childhood can reduce violence against women and girls.

Gender stereotypes can help bring about abuse and harassment of LGBT young people and adults.

Gender stereotypes intersect with race bias to cause harm, from the exclusion of Black boys to assumptions about the submissiveness of Muslim girls.

What can parents do?

Did you know 74% of parents agree that people treat girls and boys differently from an early age due to gender? And that 60% agree this has negative consequences?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With that in mind, here are five simple things all parents can do to raise kids without stereotypes.

Find good male and female role models in their lives.

Give them a broad range of toys, clothes, and colors, and books reflecting diversity.

Encourage your children to make both male and female friends.

Don’t pay girls a compliment you wouldn’t say to a boy.

Challenge manufacturers, just like Charlotte did. With 66% of parents saying they want to see companies do better, you won’t be a lone voice.

Final words

Western society is still awash with stereotyping constraining our children’s dreams. But if we want things to change, all sections of society need to pull together and defy gender assumptions as we form the wallpaper of our kid’s lives.

When we buy suitable toys that reflect all children, regardless of gender, skin color, or physical ability, we positively impact our kids’ lives. So give them the chance to play with a wide range of toys — like I wish the parents of my daughters’ friends had done.

Also, channel your inner Charlotte and hold manufacturers accountable when they let our children down.

Let’s make a meaningful change for our children’s future together.

—

Further reading

https://www.fawcettsociety.org.uk/Handlers/Download.ashx?IDMF=17fb0c11-f904-469c-a62e-173583d441c8

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28126816/

https://www.ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797%2819%2930474-X/abstract

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/800028/Timpson_review_of_school_exclusion_literature_review.pdf

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock