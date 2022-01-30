Get Daily Email
Making Sense of Nonsense

It’s in these moments, and on days like today, where I force myself to face myself and find out what I’m made of.

by

 

It’s 10 am on a Wednesday. I’m sitting at the coffee shop — and I don’t know what I’m doing with my life.

Yup, it’s one of those days.

. . .

I used to know where the bottom was
Somewhere far under the ocean waves
Upon on a ledge, I was looking down it wasn’t enough to keep me safe
But the ground was cracked open, threw me in the ocean
Cast me away to sea
And the waves are still breaking, now that I awaken
No one’s left to answer me
My inside’s out, my left is right,
My upside’s down, my black is white
I hold my breath and close my eyes
And wait for dawn, but there’s no light
Nothing makes sense anymore, anymore
Nothing makes sense anymore, anymore
Nothing makes sense anymore, anymore
Nothing makes sense anymore. — Mike Shinoda, Nothing Makes Sense Anymore

. . .

Inspired by Autumn Karen and her publication Spill Them Beans, I thought I would turn my attention to introspection — and work my way from the inside out.

My mind is spinning, swirling with endless possibilities as I sit here and sip my coffee. Is my divorce ever going to end? Are my kids safe at school today? Will the weight of the world ever feel lighter than it does right now? Will I ever love again? Will I ever have sex again? Am I going to die alone?

. . .

I had so much certainty
‘Til the moment I lost control
And I’ve tried, but it never was up to me
I’ve got no worst enemy
Than the fear of what’s still unknown
And the times come to realize there will be
Promises I can’t keep. — Mike Shinoda, Promises I Can’t Keep

. . .

It’s in these moments, and on days like today, where I force myself to face myself and find out what I’m made of. I quietly look up from my laptop and see the abstract black, white, and red wallpaper; my eyes move down and slightly to the right. I spot the elegantly lined up Peet’s swag and four glass pour-over coffee carafes resting on the top shelf, and I think to myself: I am made of grit, grace, and superhuman strength for growing as much as I have over the last few years. I’m fueled by cycling, carnality, caffeine, and a lot of humor about myself, humans, and this life in general. And it’s on days like today when I ride my bike to the coffee shop and find out how I want to show up in this world.

I used to think that I knew who I was

Never saw it coming unglued

I used to think that I knew who I was
Now it’s time to see if it’s true. — Mike Shinoda, Promises I Can’t Keep

. . .

About Them Beans

  • Who: Soul-Searching Sally.
  • Where: Peet’s Coffee — somewhere in California, at an undisclosed location.
  • When: September 2021 — Wednesday morning, the first day of Fall, at 10 am-ish.
  • What I’m drinking: Medium (hot) sugar-free vanilla latte with almond milk.

*And my own component to STB guidelines because what’s life without coffee and music?:

  • What I’m listening to on Spotify: Post Traumatic (Deluxe Version) by Mike Shinoda.

. . .

They take it slow
But the world keeps spinning
And that I don’t control
And so there I go
Tryin to act normal
so they won’t know that
I’m just trying to hold my shit together
together darling. — Mike Shinoda, Hold It Together

. . .

I am reaching out to anyone reading this, hoping you do whatever you need to do to hold your shit together today, and seeking a response to the following question:

Who do you see today?

This post was previously published on Spill Them Beans.

***

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

