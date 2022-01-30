Making Sense of Nonsense

It’s 10 am on a Wednesday. I’m sitting at the coffee shop — and I don’t know what I’m doing with my life.
Yup, it’s one of those days.
. . .
. . .
Inspired by Autumn Karen and her publication Spill Them Beans, I thought I would turn my attention to introspection — and work my way from the inside out.
My mind is spinning, swirling with endless possibilities as I sit here and sip my coffee. Is my divorce ever going to end? Are my kids safe at school today? Will the weight of the world ever feel lighter than it does right now? Will I ever love again? Will I ever have sex again? Am I going to die alone?
. . .
. . .
It’s in these moments, and on days like today, where I force myself to face myself and find out what I’m made of. I quietly look up from my laptop and see the abstract black, white, and red wallpaper; my eyes move down and slightly to the right. I spot the elegantly lined up Peet’s swag and four glass pour-over coffee carafes resting on the top shelf, and I think to myself: I am made of grit, grace, and superhuman strength for growing as much as I have over the last few years. I’m fueled by cycling, carnality, caffeine, and a lot of humor about myself, humans, and this life in general. And it’s on days like today when I ride my bike to the coffee shop and find out how I want to show up in this world.
I used to think that I knew who I was
Never saw it coming unglued
. . .
About Them Beans
- Who: Soul-Searching Sally.
- Where: Peet’s Coffee — somewhere in California, at an undisclosed location.
- When: September 2021 — Wednesday morning, the first day of Fall, at 10 am-ish.
- What I’m drinking: Medium (hot) sugar-free vanilla latte with almond milk.
*And my own component to STB guidelines because what’s life without coffee and music?:
- What I’m listening to on Spotify: Post Traumatic (Deluxe Version) by Mike Shinoda.
. . .
. . .
I am reaching out to anyone reading this, hoping you do whatever you need to do to hold your shit together today, and seeking a response to the following question:
Who do you see today?
—
This post was previously published on Spill Them Beans.
***
—
