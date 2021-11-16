Making Your Way Through Grief to Joy

We are all very different. We come from different backgrounds, have different faiths and belief systems but when it come to finding meaning in something that is hard to see we are pretty much all the same. It’s hard. Today we shed some light on the grieving process with Kimberly Pittman-Schultz who has developed a grievous style assessment that examines three general styles that could help you move through your grief in a healthy way.

Guest Bio:

Kimberley Pittman-Schulz, is an award-winning poet and author of the book Grieving Us: A Field Guide for Living With Loss Without Losing Yourself. She writes, teaches, and speaks about death, living mindfully, and being a force for change in the world.

With 25+ years as a philanthropy leader and charitable & end-of-life planning advisor, Kimberley has worked with incredibly diverse people looking for meaning after the loss of a spouse, partner, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, or beloved animal. Her focus is helping people cultivate joy every day so they can more deeply experience the meaning and beauty of their one-and-only lives

http://www.poetowl.com

