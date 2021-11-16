Get Daily Email
Making Your Way Through Grief to Joy

Making Your Way Through Grief to Joy

How to Live a Fantastic Life podcast with Dr. Allen Lycka

We are all very different. We come from different backgrounds, have different faiths and belief systems but when it come to finding meaning in something that is hard to see we are pretty much all the same. It’s hard. Today we shed some light on the grieving process with Kimberly Pittman-Schultz who has developed a grievous style assessment that examines three general styles that could help you move through your grief in a healthy way.

Kimberley Pittman-Schulz, is an award-winning poet and author of the book Grieving Us: A Field Guide for Living With Loss Without Losing Yourself. She writes, teaches, and speaks about death, living mindfully, and being a force for change in the world.

With 25+ years as a philanthropy leader and charitable & end-of-life planning advisor, Kimberley has worked with incredibly diverse people looking for meaning after the loss of a spouse, partner, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, or beloved animal. Her focus is helping people cultivate joy every day so they can more deeply experience the meaning and beauty of their one-and-only lives

http://www.poetowl.com

facebook.com/kimberleymindfulwriter
instagram.com/kimberleymindfulwriter
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberley-pittman-schulz-b055a819
clubhouse: @kimberleyps
skype: kpittmanschulz

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

