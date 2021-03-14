Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Mason Granger – “Undefeated” [Video]

Mason Granger – “Undefeated” [Video]

“My wife thinks I’ll make a good real dad one day.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Mason Granger, performing at Rustbelt 2018 in Detroit, MI.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
I teared up during the postgame
00:06
interview listening to the college
00:08
football coach talk about his team two
00:11
seasons ago they went o in 12 and now I
00:14
just watched them win their bowl game in
00:16
dramatic fashion to finish this season
00:18
12 and no undefeated a text this to
00:21
Melissa kind of poking fun at myself and
00:23
she replies oMG dad a nickname she gave
00:28
me I guess because I’m a guy who’s older
00:31
and not trying to sleep with her the bar
00:34
is pretty low for father figures these
00:35
days and maybe that’s why I’m crying at
00:40
this football game my wife thinks I’ll
00:42
make a good real dad one day she’s
00:45
Haitian and she babysits and once a
00:48
little blonde toddler she was watching
00:49
went through her purse and put on all
00:51
her makeup and went my wife caught her
00:54
the girl explained she did it because I
00:56
want to be pretty like you vasty and I
01:00
imagine my wife looking into the adoring
01:02
eyes of this little white kid staring
01:04
back in full blackface trying to use
01:09
this as a teachable moment while also
01:11
not smirking at the absurdity I mean my
01:14
wife is a bona fide kid whisperer so I
01:17
know that ours would have had it made
01:19
and maybe that’s what this is all about
01:22
I tell Melissa and she says Mason I’m so
01:26
sorry I told my mom and she says honey
01:29
I’m so sorry and now we’re all crying at
01:32
the post game because sometimes you lose
01:34
one and you discover you’re a dad and
01:38
not all at once but mostly just that not
01:42
because neither of you knew that
01:43
something you didn’t want to happen
01:45
didn’t happen so how do you untie that
01:49
and when I think back on us going to bed
01:51
the night before I can’t help but think
01:53
we were a family
01:55
and when I think of the concept of
01:57
losing something you never had see
01:59
there’s a timeline where you didn’t have
02:01
the thing touching when you used to have
02:04
the thing so the space for the thing
02:06
doesn’t even exist and so when that
02:08
space is where the sadness is there’s
02:11
nowhere to put it but it’s everywhere
02:14
and I know it’s nobody’s fault it’s
02:18
natural
02:19
these things happen more often than we
02:21
know certainly more often than we talk
02:23
about but really that’s why I’m crying
02:27
alone watching football while this grown
02:29
man beams at how proud he is that his
02:32
kids emerged undefeated
02:38
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x