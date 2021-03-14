Mason Granger – “Undefeated” [Video]

By Button Poetry
.
.
Mason Granger, performing at Rustbelt 2018 in Detroit, MI.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:03
I teared up during the postgame
00:06
interview listening to the college
00:08
football coach talk about his team two
00:11
seasons ago they went o in 12 and now I
00:14
just watched them win their bowl game in
00:16
dramatic fashion to finish this season
00:18
12 and no undefeated a text this to
00:21
Melissa kind of poking fun at myself and
00:23
she replies oMG dad a nickname she gave
00:28
me I guess because I’m a guy who’s older
00:31
and not trying to sleep with her the bar
00:34
is pretty low for father figures these
00:35
days and maybe that’s why I’m crying at
00:40
this football game my wife thinks I’ll
00:42
make a good real dad one day she’s
00:45
Haitian and she babysits and once a
00:48
little blonde toddler she was watching
00:49
went through her purse and put on all
00:51
her makeup and went my wife caught her
00:54
the girl explained she did it because I
00:56
want to be pretty like you vasty and I
01:00
imagine my wife looking into the adoring
01:02
eyes of this little white kid staring
01:04
back in full blackface trying to use
01:09
this as a teachable moment while also
01:11
not smirking at the absurdity I mean my
01:14
wife is a bona fide kid whisperer so I
01:17
know that ours would have had it made
01:19
and maybe that’s what this is all about
01:22
I tell Melissa and she says Mason I’m so
01:26
sorry I told my mom and she says honey
01:29
I’m so sorry and now we’re all crying at
01:32
the post game because sometimes you lose
01:34
one and you discover you’re a dad and
01:38
not all at once but mostly just that not
01:42
because neither of you knew that
01:43
something you didn’t want to happen
01:45
didn’t happen so how do you untie that
01:49
and when I think back on us going to bed
01:51
the night before I can’t help but think
01:53
we were a family
01:55
and when I think of the concept of
01:57
losing something you never had see
01:59
there’s a timeline where you didn’t have
02:01
the thing touching when you used to have
02:04
the thing so the space for the thing
02:06
doesn’t even exist and so when that
02:08
space is where the sadness is there’s
02:11
nowhere to put it but it’s everywhere
02:14
and I know it’s nobody’s fault it’s
02:18
natural
02:19
these things happen more often than we
02:21
know certainly more often than we talk
02:23
about but really that’s why I’m crying
02:27
alone watching football while this grown
02:29
man beams at how proud he is that his
02:32
kids emerged undefeated
02:38
[Applause]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.