MASTER NUMBER 22



The Path of the Builder

The 22 is a highly charged version of the 4 and all characteristics that apply for number 4 also apply for number 22. The characteristics represented by number 4 usually are enhanced in the master number 22.

The Master Number 22 person is pragmatic; they’re a doer, capable of spinning dreams into concrete reality. If you’ve 22 in your chart, you have tremendous potential for success—that’s because you’ve all of the insight and intuition of the number 11, paired with a grounded and scientific approach associated with the number 4. Master Number 22 is an ambitious, but disciplined number.

The 22 person has lofty goals that they bring down to earth and make into a reality; something tangible. They also have leadership and confidence. Your goals are outside of your personal self as you strive to serve the greater good of humanity. You have a great depth of spiritual understanding and the ability to apply knowledge in a practical way—an unbeatable combination that usually produces tremendous success.

It can take someone with this number well into their adulthood before they manifest their dreams because they have to go through trials and learning experiences before they mature enough to incorporate their true calling in their life.

The Shadow Side



If not practical, the 22’s waste their potential. Like the 11, the 22 can easily shrink from their own ambition, causing difficult interior pressures. Both the 11 and the 22 experience the pressure-cooker effect, particularly at an early age. They strive toward the realization of goals that are larger than personal ambition. The 22 serves the world in a practical way.

Unfortunately, not everyone with a 22 in their chart is practical—this is symbolized by the brilliant person you might know who doesn’t “live up to” their potential. This is the danger of both 11 and 22—though both are capable of greatness, they can shy away from great opportunities or apply too much pressure to themselves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you have 22 in your chart, ease up and realize your limitless opportunities. Turn down the pressure-cooker and fulfill your shot at serving the world in an effective and practical way.

Famous People with Master Number 22



Bill Gates, Dale Earnhardt, Dean Martin, Sir Paul McCartney

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

iStock image