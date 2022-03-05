Maybe You Are the Problem

We’ve all been there — stuck in a rut of a few weeks or even several months of feeling like you and your partner just aren’t clicking.

Feeling like the vibe is off.

The problem is, we tend to give the best version of ourselves to the people we barely know — the cashier at the grocery store, the barista at the local coffee shop, and friends of friends. Because, in our minds, we still have something to prove to them.

The facade of the perfect person has yet to be shattered by the rank morning breath, the short tempers during a long road trip, or the knowledge of our poor credit score.

We reserve the worst versions of ourselves for those closest to us; our spouses and our partners.

Your lover

Only they know who you really are, so you feel comfortable enough to let your guard down around them. You aim all of your frustration and rage at them because you know they can handle it.

You have a short fuse with them because they know you aren’t always like this…right? Or have they forgotten who you really are? After years and years of repeating this cycle, maybe they forgot.

Forgotten who that person was deep down that they fell in love with because lately, you haven’t been showing up as that person for them. The person who was always trying to impress them with your wit, humor, and kindness.

No, that person only comes out for special occasions like picking up your dry cleaning or buying tickets at the movies. It’s reserved for practical strangers these days.

What if we decided to flip the script? Invest our most prized asset — our emotions, into the people who matter most?