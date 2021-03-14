Get Daily Email
McCoy Tyner (1938-2020)

McCoy Tyner (1938-2020)

Mccoy Tyner was one of the most influential jazz pianists in the history of the art form.

by

 

By Abdul Aklaimat, PhD

McCoy Tyner was one of the most influential jazz pianists in the history of the art form. He was best known for his work with John Coltrane Quartet. He was an NEA Jazz Master and five time Grammy winner.

General

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McCoy_Tyner
https://deadline.com/2020/03/mccoy-tyner-dies-jazz-piano-giant-was-81-1202876549/
https://pitchfork.com/news/legendary-jazz-pianist-mccoy-tyner-dead-at-81/

Interviews

https://www.jstor.org/stable/41202856?seq=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEQL10awqfU
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/music/story/2020-03-06/mccoy-tyner-jazz-piano-giant-dead-at-81-revisit-our-interviews-with-the-music-legend
https://www.innerviews.org/inner/mccoy-tyner.html

His music with Coltrane: A Love Supreme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJVYRcJGpMU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Love_Supreme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll3CMgiUPuU

His music solo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pESgeJejZLg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrMB2dqjCgE&list=PLDOx7nx0z2hiVVmbwhAmb3ohN10pCNmWiMcCoy

This post was previously published on HistorianSpeaks.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

