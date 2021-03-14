McCoy Tyner (1938-2020)

By Abdul Aklaimat, PhD
McCoy Tyner was one of the most influential jazz pianists in the history of the art form. He was best known for his work with John Coltrane Quartet. He was an NEA Jazz Master and five time Grammy winner.
General
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McCoy_Tyner
https://deadline.com/2020/03/mccoy-tyner-dies-jazz-piano-giant-was-81-1202876549/
https://pitchfork.com/news/legendary-jazz-pianist-mccoy-tyner-dead-at-81/
Interviews
https://www.jstor.org/stable/41202856?seq=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEQL10awqfU
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/music/story/2020-03-06/mccoy-tyner-jazz-piano-giant-dead-at-81-revisit-our-interviews-with-the-music-legend
https://www.innerviews.org/inner/mccoy-tyner.html
His music with Coltrane: A Love Supreme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJVYRcJGpMU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Love_Supreme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll3CMgiUPuU
His music solo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pESgeJejZLg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrMB2dqjCgE&list=PLDOx7nx0z2hiVVmbwhAmb3ohN10pCNmWiMcCoy
