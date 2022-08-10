Get Daily Email
Meccamorphosis – Duck You Autocorrect [Video]

Meccamorphosis – Duck You Autocorrect [Video]

“You want a black person who corrects themself in the presence of whiteness automatically”

By Button Poetry

Meccamorphosis, performing at the Stonewall International Poetry Slam in Baltimore, MD.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

