My public self:
confident, controlled, together.
And then I blog:
vulnerable, messy, confused.
Tourette Syndrome.
The tics I suppress with medications,
mostly:
Thigh-punching.
Eye-rolling.
Body-scratching.
Tooth-scraping.
Grunting.
Pay attention, you see them,
hear them.
I lack repose.
Always moving, twitching.
My brain in motion, fueled by anxiety.
By obsession. By worry.
Those conditions that accompany Tourettes,
they continue despite the medications.
Untreated, unstoppable.
Unbearable.
—
—
.