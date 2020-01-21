Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Messy

Messy

Tourette Syndrome. The tics I suppress with medications, mostly.

by Leave a Comment

My public self:
confident, controlled, together.
And then I blog:
vulnerable, messy, confused.
Tourette Syndrome.
The tics I suppress with medications,
mostly:
Thigh-punching.
Eye-rolling.
Body-scratching.
Tooth-scraping.
Grunting.
Pay attention, you see them,
hear them.
I lack repose.
Always moving, twitching.
My brain in motion, fueled by anxiety.
By obsession. By worry.
Those conditions that accompany Tourettes,
they continue despite the medications.
Untreated, unstoppable.
Unbearable.

A version of this post was previously published on JeffCann and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: istockphoto

About Jeff Cann

Jeff Cann lives, works, and writes in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. His essays and stories have appeared in various periodicals and websites dealing with the topics of mental health, running and culture. Jeff is married with two children. More essays and stories can be found at www.jefftcann.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.