Michael Mlekoday – The Night the Murderous Cop Was Not Charged [Video]

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

the night the murderous cop was not

charged i lifted a cement block on my

dark and drunk college town street and

almost put it through the driver’s side

window of a parked oldsmobile

i didn’t know whose it was but this was

suburban indiana so probably some white

i reasoned

then again i too lived in suburban

0:24

indiana and i too was some white

it took the years and the redwood

forests it took sage tea

slow fog and the smell of eucalyptus bay

and lome it took distance

the kind afforded me by the state and

0:42

its taxonomies for what it thinks of my

body and being

i have wept often

i have stood in a mass of human

strangers not wholly unlike an ocean or

0:53

organism a beast or bristle cone we have

marched like a many-minded star map

we the breathing bodies

not the ones ended by the same current

1:04

that keeps us afloat

i want to know where all this weeping

and standing has taken us exactly i want

1:12

to know why my white friends are slow at

evolution

and me too

that’s the thing i want to take apart

with a cement block my own unwillingness

to throw the block as soon as i know

1:25

where to aim it

my own intolerance for fire

for purgation and penance and debt

does the infinite static of the

1:35

pacific’s evening tide flicker itself

towards justice

can the long memories of the pines

1:41

imagine something like restitution for

all the blades blights and wildfires we

1:47

call history

my guess is no

could be wrong

i choose to believe everything matters i

don’t understand how we live here we

hardly do

2:01

but there are four tastes

we grieve together

the night the the night the rapist was

2:07

elected

the morning the unarmed boy was executed

and half the country couldn’t be

2:12

bothered

the days of evictions and vengeance the

2:16

days of empire we grieve with our bodies

on the dance floor i felt my footwork

2:22

was mourning

on the city bus we grieve poverty

2:26

shoulder to shoulder i am growing

penance like a garden

can i tell you what i want with regards

2:33

to whiteness

do you know how a burned forest

2:37

regenerates

there are certain kinds of seeds

2:40

apparently that only germinate in fire

