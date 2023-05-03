Michelangelo’s David, in Person.

In Florida recently there was controversy when Michelangelo’s David was shown to students in a 6th-grade art history class and the principal was forced out based on a parent’s objection to its revealing content.

On the occasion of a vacation trip to the Mediterranean, I had an opportunity to see David for myself.

It’s art, the epitome of art. An expression of what man is capable of.

Seeing it in person as I rounded the corner and looked down the corridor to where David majestically stands made my trip to the Mediterranean worth the visit all by itself.

That experience can only happen once. It’s the closest to breathtaking I’ve ever experienced in the art world.

The sculpture is huge, standing 17 feet tall and weighing just over 12,000 pounds. Michelangelo, at 26 years old, took three years (1501–1504) to carve David from a single block of marble.

How is it possible that one man can create such art?

Yes, the obvious anatomy may be a bit much for a 6th grader to overlook, but that small element is not the point nor does it diminish or tarnish the whole of the masterpiece.

A few things stood out to me. On close observation of David’s left foot, you can notice some damage to the toes. Our tour guide explained a person (in 1991) took a hammer to it and made the damage.

How could someone do such a thing? Why?

Another thing that struck me was the veins. In David’s arm and neck, for example. Michelangelo depicted the veins in such life-like detail. In person, I could sense the intensity and pulsing lifelike nature of the statute.

Lastly, in person, it’s obvious the hands and feet, particularly the right hand, are disproportionately large. Our guide explained that this was intentional as originally the statute was to be displayed on the rooftop dome of a Florence cathedral. The asymmetry was used to provide emphasis when viewed from a distance.

On reflection, days later after seeing David, I’m still left with a clear mental image of its beauty and grace. I’m hopeful that the mental picture will remain forever imprinted into my memory. Just a masterpiece.

How is it that Michaelangelo’s David could become a source of controversy in modern times? In an art class no less.

My what man is capable of…life can be beautiful, or a source of controversy. Harmony or discord; you can decide.

Photo credit: Jianxiang Wu on Unsplash