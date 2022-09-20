You’ve heard of mind-numbing. How about mind gnawing?
Recently our son and his family relocated to a place just around the corner from us. Yay! We’re excited because it’ll make visiting with our granddaughter extremely convenient once she arrives in September.
Len and I got to help them with their move out/in process. If you’ve ever moved before, you know that event requires simultaneous spinning of several platters:
- Change of address at the post office? Check!
- Key duplication? Check!
- New driver’s license to reflect new address? Check!
- Update address with employers? Check!
- Ad infinitum
Even though I’d written tasks down, a move still leaves things gnawing at the edges of one’s mind. My brain felt like the beaver-gnawed tree in the photo below! I kept thinking we’d forgotten something…
One night I sat up bolt upright in bed and told Len, “Bicycles! I never saw the kids bicycles during the move! I think we forgot about them.”
Sure enough, their bicycles were still in the rack at their old location.
What’s gnawing at the edge of your mind?
—
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
***
—
Photo credit: Author