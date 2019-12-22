Mindlessness…And Why

Mindfulness meditation has spent the past few years teaching us the value in monitoring activity around and within us. “Mindlessness” takes us from the space of intentional thinking to the space of no thought. Perhaps for you it is the space in between thought, or even the source of thought. Perhaps right now you can’t imagine a mind quiet enough to believe a quiet space is even a real thing 😀

What and where?

Deep within every one of us, there is a space of quiet knowing. It is truly our natural state of being, that has been covered up through years of impressions on our central nervous system. As we become quiet with the intention of moving toward a deeper stillness, we often find those impressions rising to the surface by attaching to thoughts, feelings, or action. Practicing a little more in this space, we will find a deep stillness rise past all thought, where the truest source of our daily thoughts and actions (and alpha 2 brain waves!) are found. By spending 15-20 minutes per day, we will cultivate a deeper understanding of how this feels to us individually and more importantly, how it shows up in our experiences in life.

Have you been in touch with this space today…..or ever? Share your experiences and let us co-create together. A deeper understanding of our individual experiences creates depth in our collective awareness.

This week we will take a deeper look at happiness, and how our attachment to external experiences affects our state of being. Meditation is the natural process in developing internal happiness that resides without attachment to external circumstances.

Questions? Send me an email or text and let’s get answers 🙂

Namaste,

Sunny

Photo credit: istockphoto