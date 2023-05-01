Money, Children, and Other Relationship Triggers — Resolving Conflicts with Your Partner

Learning how to handle conflicts in a relationship is an essential skill that every couple needs to master. Conflicts can be meaningful and worthwhile if they are resolved in a way that promotes understanding and respect for each other’s feelings.

In this article, I shall discuss three common relationship conflicts that we easily come across in marriage. More important is how we can handle them effectively.

Money

Money is often the main trigger for conflicts in a relationship. When two people with different backgrounds spend decades together, it’s natural for disagreements to arise.

For example, a couple did not clarify who would pay for household expenses, leading to an argument when one partner spent a lot of money on video games. What they should communicate should be to come to an agreement, such as the husband contributing to the family expenses, while still having some freedom to spend his salary as he wished.

Another case is a husband who was hesitant to give his wife his salary, citing a family tradition that men were responsible for paying the bills. After some discussion, the wife agreed to let her husband manage the finances, as it was important to him to keep the family tradition alive.

Successful communication in a relationship is about understanding what the other person cares about and negotiating in a way that meets their needs. In both examples, the couples were able to resolve their differences by finding a compromise that worked for both of them.

Child Rearing

Child rearing is another common trigger for conflicts in a relationship. A couple may argue about everything in their children’s, from how to eat, when to eat, you name it.

For example, the parent is worried that their cooking is not to the children’s liking. It’s important to recognize that each parent may have different expectations for their children’s eating habits and to communicate in a way that shows understanding and support for each other.

Sometimes, a wife was concerned about her child’s slow eating, which she felt reflected her ability to be a good mother. Her husband tried to help by playing with the children during mealtime, but this didn’t solve the underlying issue of the wife feeling pressure about her mothering skills.

I would say it would be better if a husband was able to offer a solution to his wife’s frustration with feeding the children by playing with their favorite toys and helping them eat more efficiently.

Communication

I believe effective communication is crucial to the success of any relationship. Poor communication can lead to misunderstandings, hurt feelings, and conflicts. For example, a couple argued about how much time they spent together. The husband felt that his wife was always too busy with work and didn’t make time for him, while the wife felt that the husband was too needy and didn’t respect her need for personal space.

All in all, it’s important to be open and honest with your partner and to listen to their perspective with an open mind. After discussing their perspectives, they agreed to set aside specific times for date nights and to respect each other’s boundaries during busy times.

Resolving conflicts in a relationship requires effective communication and a willingness to understand and respect each other’s feelings. By analyzing the triggers of conflicts and learning how to negotiate in a way that meets both partners’ needs, couples can build a stronger, more meaningful relationship!

Did you have any similar experiences? Wait for you in the comments!

