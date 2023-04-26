Move On Faster with the “Three Nos” Method

Do you have someone you can’t let go of? Is it worth it?

Is it worth not letting go?

After all, it’s really tiring to not be able to let go of someone, and people will toss and turn and be tired, their hearts will be tangled and turned over.

People, knowing that they can’t let go of someone, are not worth it, but they can’t let go calmly.

By striving to achieve these “Three Nos”, you must learn to let go, have a clear mind, and be able to relax.

…

01. Don’t Expect

I really like the sentence that writer said in “Roundtable”: Life is nothing but when the hardship comes, I settle it.

When things don’t go as planned when we are not valued, and when others clearly state that our feelings are a burden.

Actually, you should not have any expectations.

Don’t deceive yourself, the other person just didn’t realize how good you are.

It’s not that they didn’t notice, but they don’t care if you are good to them or not.

There is no need to continue a relationship where you are not valued and don’t waste too much of your energy.

Don’t expect, swallow the bitterness, accept the reality, and this is the most clear-headed way of living.

…

02. Not Blindly

I once read a quote that struck me deeply:

“I want to try my best to give you all the good things, but when there is no corresponding response, this relationship loses its meaning.”

Don’t blindly be good to someone, especially when you realize that the person you’re being good to doesn’t care about you.

In life, not all efforts are appreciated by others, and not all care is reciprocated.

When you realize that a relationship is one-sided, don’t blindly try to move the other person by pouring out your heart.

Trying to please others won’t make you appreciated, but pleasing yourself can bring you happiness

03. Let it go

Someone once said:

In life, we have to carry a lot of burdens. The biggest burden is not the one that we can’t carry, but the one that we can’t let go.

Since we know it’s a burden, let it go.

In this life, each and every one of us has our own difficulties. It’s not easy to live, work hard, and take on family responsibilities.

With so many difficult things to bear, why should we make ourselves suffer and be sad because we can’t let go of someone?

Don’t cling to the past, we should learn to look forward;

Don’t blindly expect, we should learn to deal with things calmly.

Especially as adults, once we see the reality, please don’t be foolishly enthusiastic, but be clear-headed as we should be.

Instead of worrying that others are not good enough to us, we should worry about how to make ourselves better and live better!

…

To let go of someone, follow the “Three Nos”: Don’t expect, don’t blindly please, and learn to let go. Don’t waste energy on relationships where you aren’t valued, and don’t be fooled by thinking someone is good just because they aren’t showing their true colors. Learn to let go of burdens, stop clinging to the past, and focus on making yourself better.

At that time, I couldn’t let go, but eventually, I did.

You are still the same person as before,

Just the time has changed.

People always learn to adapt.

…

—

—–

Photo credit: Kyle Broad on Unsplash