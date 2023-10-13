My Relationship With My Affair Partner Was Doomed. Yours Probably Is Too.

I left my husband on a Tuesday, and my affair partner and I had our first date on a Sunday. He told me he could cook dinner for me at his place, and this made sense: having just left my husband, I was aware it wouldn’t be a good look to be seen out in public yet. While I drove to his house, I chatted with a friend on the phone who asked me if he was handsome.

“No,” I said.

My husband was good-looking in a clean-cut, prep school boy kind of way, 5’8”, stocky and muscular, with a mop of brown hair and green eyes — an all-American boy. My affair partner looked like he spent too much time in a tanning bed. He was bald and hefty, his clothes rarely seeming to fit his body, as if his mother had dressed him in clothes he’d one day grow into.

“What do you think will happen?” she said.

“I don’t know,” I said. “This is a rebound, right? Do those ever last?”

“I don’t think so,” she said. “But maybe you guys will be different.”

The stats for affairs relationships aren’t promising. They’re very unlikely to last after the “main” relationship or marriage has ended. Dr. Jan Halper found that only 3% of the men she studied went on to marry their affair partner. If the relationship with the affair partner does result in marriage, it’s 75% likely to end in divorce. I’ve spent a lot of my life thinking I’d somehow be the exception, but I’ve more often than not been the rule.

I parked in front of his house, a 1920s red brick bungalow with a screened-in porch. I breathed in deeply. I hadn’t been on a first date in ten years, and my skin prickled with nervousness. Will he kiss me? What will I do? I breathed in again, collected myself, and walked to his front door.

He opened it before I was even halfway up the walk. “Hi,” he said.

“Hi,” I said.

I walked up the steps, and he drew me into his arms, planted his mouth on mine and shoved open my lips. I squeezed my eyes shut and paid attention to his tongue, lolling and cumbersome in my mouth, like a slug.

From the moment he kissed me, I knew something was off, but I couldn’t guess what. I felt at variance with myself and how I believed I should feel. I thought I should be excited we had finally kissed but instead I kept thinking how his tongue had felt like a slug.