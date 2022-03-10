My Transformational Statement

My struggles in life have created an obsession with asking transformational questions.

Over time the questions crossed the borders of my own life to enter new territories, to be more exactly everyone I meet who is struggling.

For most people, this sounds like a lot of work, but for me it fler like I had fund my way home.

i embraced the new and embarked on a mission in life, to use my knowledge to empower people with:

A Practical Transformational Guide To Living A More Peaceful And Fulfilling Life

I never looked back.

I do this first by being a student of life and secondly by being a teacher in the classroom and a life coach.

I ask questions and share my voice in writing and on a nonprofit website that I created.

I have a podcasts in the making that I hope to share with the world soon.

I genuinely believe that when I don’t help others, I contribute to creating monsters, and when I help others, I am co-creating more people in the world who take care of themselves and others.

I am not unique in any way or form, and my story is not extraordinary.

Most of the knowledge I acquired I can attribute to the things that almost killed me.

Stress, burnout, depression and a disconnection with myself and the world.

The rest I acquired working as a nurse, a nursing science educator and a life coach.

After 80+ articles, I thought I would introduce myself:

My Name is Carlos Vettorazzi. I am a son of immigrants.

I left Uruguay on a bus to Brazil one late afternoon, little did I know that I would never return.

Growing up In Copenhagen, my parents moved a lot in the pursuit of a better-paid job, and every time I was left in a new corridor, in a new school where I felt lost and at home at the same time.

I felt lost because I was the strange kid with the wired accent.

I felt at home because it was not the first time I started a new school, and I knew it would not be the last.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

After a couple of years, I was once again moved, just when I had started rooting myself.

This time to Sweden, with promises of a better job, a better life, whatever that means.

I was fifteen years old, and the one thing I needed the most was stability, which I, of course, didn’t know then.

If you ever rooted plants from Cutting, you know the importance of not moving the plant around too much.

It needs a place to grow, time to settle, nourishment, and the right amount of challenges to develop resilience.

Too much will kill it and too little will make it a weak plant.

I can relate to that. Life challenges threw me off my tracks and more than once I felt broken down.

Transforming myself from who I was to who I wanted to be was not an option for me; I used all of my energy to root, and most of the time, I felt like a failure.

That was the start of a destructive journey, not knowing my place in the world, always running to the next thing, denying my needs, and rarely being present.

I was always on flight or fight.

The Healing Is The Transformation

As life would have it, all things in the world, both good and bad, come to an end.

When I thought my suffering had no boundaries, someone or something just pressed full stop.

My salvation was not Jesus, yoga or meditation.

It was complete burnout, not once but twice.

All my hurt cut up with me and things came to a halt.

For the first time in my life, I could see that even if I wasn’t the one to break me, I was responsible for fixing it, and I was ready to start doing some deep work on myself.

So began a very uncomfortable, but rewarding journey, which has led me to where I am today.

I sometimes get the question:

If you could change everything and exchange it for a happy childhood, would you do it? My answer is always a 100% NO!!!

My childhood forced me into a path of personal transformation, which is why I have dedicated my life to empower people that feel like I felt.

I have lived with the pain, frustration, and despair until I woke up.

I know I don’t have all the answers, I am here to share some of the questions that got me out of the rut I was stuck in for many years.

Maybe you can use some of them maybe you can’t.

But for me there’s no backing down and there’s no return from the this.

Foto: Shutterstock.com

How Can I Empower People Before I Leave?

This is the first thing I ask myself before going to bed and usually when I wake up in the morning I have a lot of answers.

I’m not looking for a side hustle.

I am not here to get 100 followers, money, or fame.

Only 00.86% of the population are famous, and I hope I will never be one of them.

I can have millions of followers, but if I’m not impacting at least one person’s life everyday, all the followers in the whole world won’t make me get out of bed.

So, I am here to add value, and it’s not more complex or complicated than that.

Even if it’s just you reading my article.

I’m playing the long game and I have 40 good years left.

One person at the time, only asking for one thing in return, that they will pass it forward.

Somedays, I have all the energy in the world, and I feel I am making a difference and an impact in the world.

Other days I feel like giving up.

When I feel like that, I remind myself why I am doing this.

I recall the frustration I felt, how lost and alone I felt, which is more than enough to keep me going for months before I feel that way again.

I’m here to leave something behind that is much bigger than me.

I paid my house, I paid my car and I’m no longer working because I need money to pay my mortgage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am working because, when I am dead, the only thing I want to be remembered for, is what people taught others that they have learned from me.

Leaving this world, I want to leave at least someone in better shape than when I found them.

I invite you to follow me on this journey, whatever your gender, or occupation you have something remarkable to share with the world.

…

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

If you found this inspiring or helpful, please pass it forward to create more loving people.

If you like to be the first to receive more articles like this and create the best version of yourself, you can follow me.

It would be my honor to write and to add value to your life and your loved ones.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***