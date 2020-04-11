Neglect One, Neglect All

Mind.

Body.

Soul.

They all work together.

Neglect one. Neglect them all.

Feed one. Feed them all.

God has given you a soul and a mind, which are housed in a human body.

Take care of it. It’s the only one you’ve got.

