New Ranking Reveals the States Most at Risk of Body Image Issues Ahead of ‘Hot Girl Summer’ – North Dakota Is Top

A new ranking has revealed which states are most likely to experience body image issues before Summer, with North Dakota ranking first

The analysis highlights where saw the biggest rise in Google searches around weight loss, workouts, and diet plans this time last year

North Dakota saw a 13.5% rise in searches from March to May compared to the rest of the year – a bigger increase than any other state

A life transformation expert warns that young adults can develop unhealthy habits when getting ready for a ‘Hot Girl Summer’

A new ranking has identified the states that put the most pressure on themselves to get into shape between now and summer – with North Dakota ranking first.

As the days grow warmer and lighter with winter transitioning to spring, many reflect on their physical and mental well-being and start setting goals for summer, including achieving a ‘beach body’ and feeling more comfortable in their summer wardrobe.

However, those setting goals within a strict timeline are at risk of feeling a rising pressure to succeed as summer draws closer and may develop body image issues and poor self-esteem as a result – with certain states more vulnerable than others.

The analysis, conducted by MindWings, analyzed the monthly Google volume for terms related to weight loss, dieting, and workouts to see which states reported the biggest increase in searches throughout March, April and May last year.

Terms analyzed included ‘How to lose weight,’ ‘How much weight can you lose in a month,’ ‘How to glow up,’ ‘Summer body,’ ‘Shred workout,’ and ‘Diet meal plans.’

Nationally, searches for appearance-related terms increase from the year-round average of 134 to 137 during the spring months – a rise of just 2.2%.

North Dakota saw the biggest rise in appearance-related searches in the run-up to summer last year, up from a monthly average of 135.7 to 153.9 in spring – an increase of 13.5%. This is 514% higher than the average rise across the US (2.2%).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Last year, the term that saw the highest interest in North Dakota overall was ‘weight loss,’ which was searched an average of 46 times monthly per 100k residents.

Nebraska is following closely behind as the second state with the biggest hike in appearance-related Google searches, rising from 143.9 to 157.4 (up 9.3%). Among the most-Googled terms was ‘lose weight fast’ (30 monthly searches per 100k).

Third is Texas, with searches rising from a monthly average of 136.6 to 148.6 during spring – an increase of 8.8%. This is 300% higher than the national average, with the most-searched term being ‘weight loss’ (50 times monthly per 100k residents).

In fourth is Maine, as searches rose from 124 per month to 133.8 from March to May, a moderate 7.9% hike. Maine reported a particular interest in dieting, with ‘fasting for weight loss’ searched for an average of 10 times monthly.

Rounding out the five states with the biggest increase is Utah, with monthly searches rising from 124 to 133.8 in spring – up 7.6%. Among the top terms was ‘how much weight can you lose in a month’ (7.7 monthly searches per 100k).

States with the biggest springtime rise in appearance-related searches

Speaking on the data, Robert Vergin, life transformation expert at MindWings, says: “Wanting to prioritize our happiness, appreciate our bodies, and improve our mental well-being during the summer months is a wonderful reminder that societal judgments or expectations shouldn’t dictate our self-worth – but it’s easier said than done.

“The term has become a self-love mindset on social media, as influencers share their experiences of feeling confident in their skin. Thanks to the visual nature of social media – especially TikTok and Instagram – the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ trend has shifted from focusing on mental and physical well-being to external appearance.

“Unfortunately, this can reinforce the idea that a person’s worth and happiness are primarily based on their looks rather than their character. Those who don’t look like the influencers promoting this message through curated images can feel inadequate as a result, as they don’t measure up to this perceived standard of fulfillment.

“The negative self-talk that can result from these feelings of inadequacy are heightened when there’s a deadline to ‘change’ by, as there is with ‘Hot Girl Summer.’ As we get closer to summer, many people feel ‘less-than’ and may ramp up any unhealthy behaviors they’ve developed in pursuing this ‘fulfillment.’

“This creates a vicious cycle where people become overly critical of themselves and only focus on shortcomings over progress, which makes their unattainable end goal seem further away, and they start to make more drastic changes to catch up.

“If you do embrace the spirit of ‘Hot Girl Summer,’ make sure to do so with confidence, self-care, and positivity. True empowerment comes from prioritizing your well-being, so don’t fall into the trap of comparing yourself to heavily curated snapshots on social media. If you do feel you’re starting to develop a negative body image or struggle with self-worth, please seek professional support.”

As well as explaining the drawbacks to ‘Hot Girl Summer,’ the life transformation expert highlights the five warning signs to look out for, which may indicate you need to reevaluate your approach to physical and mental well-being.

You can’t stop comparing and criticizing your appearance. Constantly comparing yourself to others – whether in person, on social media, or in media – and feeling inferior or ‘less than’ as a result can indicate poor body image. You’re obsessed with the way that you look. If you frequently check your reflection in mirrors, scrutinize your body, or adjust your make-up or outfit instead of paying attention to conversations, work, or TV, it’s a warning sign. You’re avoiding social plans as you feel insecure. If you find yourself obsessively criticizing your appearance, you may start avoiding social plans or activities that involve being around others due to fears of judgment. You’re engaging in extreme eating/exercise habits. An indication that you need to reevaluate your self-image is that you’re skipping meals consistently, avoiding healthy foods in fear of gaining weight, or excessively working out. You’re struggling to keep up with hobbies. If you struggle with self-worth, you may develop other disorders like depression. Signs include persistent low mood, concentrating issues, sleep disruption, and losing interest in hobbies.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock