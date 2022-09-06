Nick Bradley: Scale Up Your Business

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Nick Bradley talks about business and personal growth, creating his own empire, becoming the best version of you and the importance of asking for help.

In This Episode:

[3:47] What does championship leadership mean to Nick?

[5:32] Who is Nick Bradley and what brought him to where he is today?

[16:09] Leaders that have influenced him.

[21:20] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[28:24] A turning point inside of his life.

[33:39] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Be brave enough to make that change.”

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

The Guest:

Nick Bradley is an entrepreneur, author, speaker and investor. His background is in growing and scaling VC and Private Equity backed businesses.

Having successfully built, bought and sold a number of companies, and removed himself from day-to-day operations, his focus now is on helping entrepreneurs get to where they want to be, in business and in life; as well as investing in growth businesses and backing turnarounds – with the ultimate aim of creating value from significant capital events.

Nick is very passionate about personal and professional development – showing up and being the best version of himself … every day.

His bigger vision is to help bring entrepreneurial skills, experience and mindset to people in developing nations – so they can follow their dreams, live life more on their terms – utilising entrepreneurship as a global force for good.

Resources:

Linkedin

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Are You A Subscriber?

Subscribe to the podcast by selecting your preferred audio player, and don’t forget to leave a review as well:

Connect With Nate:

Facebook

Instagram

Set out on the path to live the life you want with Nate’s free ebook 100 Mile Mindset

—

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: NateBailey.org