Nik Kennett: Live With Intention

In this series of Championship Leadership, we sit down with Nik Kennett, a former Vice-President of Marketing for Kerusso and CEO of Away Together, a lifestyle design and travel tips website. He will tell his experience as a traveler as part of his previous work and will also reveal his reason why he chooses to leave his stable job to travel full time.

Now, Nik and his wife are ready to share their adventure as they embark on a new chapter of their life, explore new places, experience different cultures, meet people from all walks of life and share travel tips to get the most of your travel dreams!

These and more!

In This Episode:

[1:59] What does Championship Leadership mean to Nik?

[4:19] Who is Nik Kennett and what brought him to where he is today?

[7:57] Leaders that have influenced him.

[12:48] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[18:27] A turning point inside of his life.

[22:14] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Championship Leadership is self-awareness, hunger, and discipline.”

“Knowing what you can and can’t do enables you to surround yourself with the right people.”

“The reason we exist is to help people live with intention.”

“When you first realize that you don’t have to live life by default it can be pretty freeing.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Until you actually force yourself to go through an exercise of writing something down, you don’t even realize what’s keeping you from taking action.”

“How you spend your time is how you spend your life.”

“You are in charge of your results.”

“Experience is a great teacher.”

“Progress over perfection.”

“Whatever it looks like for you, establish your why and your what.”

“Just keep moving.”

About The Guest:

Nik and Allie Kennett are a U.S.-based couple with a love of travel and adventure embarking on a 6-month sabbatical

through Europe and Asia. They attribute much of their success to financial planning and the accumulation of over

1.6MM credit card points and miles.

Nik and Allie believe in the transformative power of travel and that an intentional sabbatical or gap year can be an incredible form of personal development and a great way to forge lasting bonds as a family or couple. That is why they have committed to document their journey and provide useful tips and advice around how to plan and afford travel through ‘Away Together’, their blog, and YouTube channel.

Resources:

Website

Youtube

Facebook

