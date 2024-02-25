Nine Confucius Thoughts That Will Transform Your Relationships

“Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.” — Confucius

Anyone who has talked to me in the last few months knows I am back to school to pursue my MSc. Clinical Psychology.

Why is this an important preface to this story?

Because I feel that my writing has changed. And I admit I might have some bit of confusion on how to keep up the writing for humans versus writing academic papers.

You see, in the academic papers I am studying to enhance my research, writing, and publishing in the mental health field I am so passionate about, I must provide a reference for nearly every statement I write to avoid plagiarism.

As a result, my pieces on Medium have morphed to include annoying references like (Kasujja et al., 2024) which do not make for easy human reading.

If you bear with me, my writing will still bring you value after I am done with all the editing to make it sound more meant for your reading. I promise.

…

Without further ado, I love Confucius. Okay, the part of Confucius that our media today portrays is what I love. He seems like he was a philosophical genius, knowing just the right quotable statement to make that would leave his audience wowed and scribbling in their notebooks.

I imagine if Confucius was on social media, his hashtags would include #BeRen #RespectYourElders #MannersMatter #Xiao #Li.

Why? Because he was a teacher on a focused mission to revive kindness and respect in society.

According to Wikipedia, Confucius, (born Kong Qiu 孔丘, c. 551–479 BCE), was a Chinese philosopher and teacher whose ideas profoundly shaped East Asia culture and society, and continue to resonate today.

He is considered the founder of Confucianism, a complex system of thought emphasizing personal and governmental morality, social harmony, respect for tradition, and self-cultivation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

His profound teachings offer guidance on how to navigate love, friendship, and connection. His advice works across all relationships but as I prefer to do, I will focus on romantic relationships.

Here Are Nine Confucius Thoughts That Will Transform Your Relationships

1. “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”

Life and love are not just about physical presence, but about bringing your whole self — emotions, energy, and attention — to your relationships.

To do this, I believe it is important to choose to be an attentive listener.

Put away distractions, truly hear what your loved ones say, and actively engage. Ask clarifying questions, reflect their feelings, and show genuine interest. Remember, listening isn’t passive; it is active participation that builds trust and understanding.

I think it is also important to learn to speak your appreciation and act your care.

Even better if you are speaking their love language when you do.

What I mean is do not just say “thank you”; express specific gratitude for their qualities and actions. Show your care through thoughtful gestures, big or small. Offer a helping hand, cook a meal, or surprise them with something that shows you remember them.

Remember, actions speak louder than words, and consistent effort strengthens bonds.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Start today. Choose one relationship actively listen, and express genuine appreciation. You will see your connection rekindled with your wholehearted presence.

…

2. “To see what is right and not to do it is want of courage.”

Love and friendship require more than just feelings; they demand action.

Confucius challenges us to be courageous in expressing our emotions and standing up for what we believe is right. We forge genuine connections when we actively take part in the well-being of those we care about.

To do this, it is important to fully express our emotions and not hold back genuine affection, support, or even tough conversations.

It is important to be open and honest, as this promotes trust and deeper understanding.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Instead of just saying “I’ll help”; actively contribute to their well-being. Offer a helping hand, be a reliable friend, and show your commitment through meaningful actions.

…

3. “Do not impose on others what you yourself do not desire.”

Unlike the case in narcissistic relationships, empathy lies at the core of healthy relationships.

Confucius encourages us to treat others with the kindness and respect we wish to receive. By embodying these principles, we contribute to an environment where mutual consideration and understanding thrive.

Being empathetic allows us to treat our partner with kindness and respect, and acknowledge their needs and feelings, even when we disagree. Offer support without judgment and create a safe space for open communication.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Before making a request or offering advice, ask yourself if you would appreciate the same treatment in their shoes. Also, be mindful of boundaries. Respect your partner’s personal space, time, and preferences. Do not overstep or force your opinions, allowing them to thrive as individuals within your connection.

…

4. “Respect yourself and others will respect you.”

Self-respect forms the foundation for any successful relationship.

Confucius teaches us that by valuing ourselves, we set a standard for how we expect to be treated.

Self-respect is the cornerstone of strong bonds. Anyone can cultivate self-respect by setting healthy boundaries and communicating personal needs and expectations.

In addition, it is important to take care of oneself and engage in activities that nourish and show the love and respect you deserve.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Celebrate your strengths and values, embrace yourself fully and what you stand for. When you respect yourself, your partner will be drawn to your authenticity and confidence.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. “By three methods, we may learn wisdom…”

Confucius says the way to wisdom is through reflection, imitation, and experience.

Applying this to relationships gives us insight by reflecting on our interactions, learning from the examples set by others, and embracing the lessons from our own experiences.

To transform your relationship, you must beable to reflect on your interactions within the relationship, learn from others, and embrace the lessons from your own experiences.

…

6. “Silence is a true friend who never betrays.”

Or in the words of my mother, “he who stays quiet stirs no conflict.”

This means that it is important in relationships to amplify the power of listening and self-reflection.

Silence is not an empty space. It is a powerful tool for deeper understanding.

And sometimes silence means actively listening to our loved ones by giving them our full, undivided attention and allowing them to speak freely without interruption. Reflecting on our interactions with them, identifying areas for personal growth, and exploring our personal emotions and needs.

I think it is also important to create space for shared contemplation by engaging in activities that encourage silent presence together, like nature walks or shared meditation.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Each day, choose one conversation to actively listen to without interrupting. Then, dedicate 10 minutes to quiet reflection. Notice how these practices enhance your understanding of yourself and strengthen your connection with your loved one.

…

7. “He who learns but does not think, is lost…”

Knowledge and action are indispensable in building successful relationships. Confucius advises us to learn from our experiences and the wisdom of others, but also to actively engage our minds.

Knowledge fuels action, but reflection ignites wisdom.

Actively learn from your partner’s experiences and wisdom.

To transform your relationship, read books, engage in meaningful conversations, and seek mentors who inspire you. Reflect on what you learn and actively apply it to your relationships.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Practice new communication skills, try different approaches to conflict resolution, and experiment with ways to express your affection.

…

8. “Our greatest glory consists not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

Challenges are inevitable, but how we rise defines the strength of our connections.

Resilience is the cornerstone of lasting relationships.

Confucius celebrates the ability to rise after a fall, suggesting that overcoming challenges strengthens the bonds we share.

Understanding that hardships are a natural part of any connection empowers us to weather storms and emerge even stronger.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Recognize that disagreements are natural and can even be opportunities for growth. Do not shy away from difficult conversations, but approach them with respect and a willingness to understand each other’s perspectives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Also, practice forgiveness. Let go of resentment and choose to forgive yourself and your partner for mistakes. Focus on learning and moving forward together, strengthening your bond through shared resilience.

Most importantly, celebrate growth. View setbacks as stepping stones to a stronger connection. Celebrate each other’s efforts to overcome challenges and appreciate the deeper understanding you gain through shared experiences.

…

9. “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”

Forgiveness and understanding take center stage in any healthy relationship.

Holding onto resentment can poison relationships, and seeking revenge only perpetuates a cycle of negativity.

Confucius urges us to choose the higher path, one that promotes healing and growth for ourselves and those we care about.

Instead of seeking revenge, choose the path of understanding and healing.

What you can do to transform your relationship

Today, identify a situation where you’re holding onto resentment. Reflect on the quote and acknowledge the potential consequences of seeking revenge. Instead, take a step towards forgiveness and open communication. Remember, healing begins with a choice. Focus on rebuilding trust and creating a healthier dynamic moving forward.

…

Final Thoughts

Confucius’ teachings can act as a guiding light for your relationship, allowing you and your partner to build it toward deeper connections and fulfilling bonds.

Remember, building strong relationships is a journey, not a destination.

I hope you will take these steps with an open heart and a commitment to growth, and watch your relationship thrive.

…

And Now Your Thoughts

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: andrew welch on Unsplash