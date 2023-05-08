No, I Will Not Meet My Future Husband on Tinder

I remember being in my early 20s when I was looking for love, and I used Tinder to talk to random people that didn’t go well. People who use dating apps are weird and hungry for a one-night stand, and I wouldn’t say I liked how those boys were texting me and sending me unsolicited private parts pictures. It bothered me whenever I thought about it.

That went on for about a month in 2019.

I didn’t have to see most of them because of the pandemic. Some of the boys I met were nice and helped me land a job at a fast-food restaurant before the pandemic. But mostly, they wanted to get something from me, which I didn’t expect would happen.

Now that I am single again and had a bad breakup, my friends suggested downloading the Tinder app because I might meet the one for me. But I said NO, never again will I be stupid enough to waste my time on dating apps. I am not stupid anymore. I don’t want to waste my time matching with strangers only to get ghosted and used. I am not saying that people who use dating apps are stupid, but for me, dating apps are for hookups unless both of you click.

I put my Instagram account on public recently, then a lot of dudes messaged me on my Instagram, and they wanted to get to know me. But I blocked them right after asking me where I am from because I am so done with online. I don’t see a purpose in getting to know me online, and I don’t think online dating is for me. I may be an introverted person, but I would like to meet people in real life outside of social media.

If you meet the love of your life on a dating app, then good for you. But for me, I will not introduce anyone to my family that I met online.

As for me, I will not meet my future husband on Tinder. I will not meet him through any online platform. If someone wanted to get to know me through social media, that would not be my future husband.

I may meet my future husband at work, working hard for himself. I may meet him at a restaurant or the beach, and maybe through a friend. I would meet him outside of social media. I would probably meet him at church who loves Jesus and follows Him.

I am not the same girl as before, looking for love online and getting hurt when they ghost me. Yes, they hurt me badly, and I’m giving up online dating. My future man is a good communicator. I’ve been praying for this, and I am not lowering my beliefs of what God can do to my life; and your life.

Perhaps, I could try online dating one more time, but NO. Online dating is not for me, and neither is my future husband.

Photo credit: Good Faces Agency on Unsplash