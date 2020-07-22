Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Notes From a Highly Sensitive Person

Notes From a Highly Sensitive Person

It’s difficult to accept feeling constantly vulnerable to a world swimming in toxicity.

by Leave a Comment

 

Self-acceptance requires an infinite amount of time. A lifetime of time to be precise. Few if anyone can honestly claim complete self-acceptance without a microscopic amount of doubt.

I’m fortunate to be in a place where there is much about myself personally that I have come to accept. Every so often I wind up in part of a philosophical discussion about the one thing we would want to change about ourselves. My answer for most of my life is the same. I would gladly cease being a highly sensitive person. More than financial wealth, I would happily trade in the HSP tag.

We are living now with more of an increase in mental health awareness. Leaps and bounds have happened in the last twenty years. People are talking. More people want to talk. Advocates work their advocacy. People are finding help.

It’s a start. There is a long way to go. Mental health is still too dismissive of a topic for the majority of the population. Anxiety and sensitivity is seen as a weakness. Sensitivity is often mocked especially among the male population. Archaic phrases of demand like “Be a Man”, and “Man-Up” are thrown about freely by archaic thinking.

I spent much of my younger days running from bullies in grade school and junior high. Every day I was on the receiving end of taunts because of my looks, clothes or perceived lack of athletic ability. When I say every day, I mean EVERY DAY. This has a lasting effect that continues to this day. I’m working on it. I may be working on it for the rest of my life. So there may be times when I do not want to be part of a picture because I’m not comfortable with how I look that day. There may be occasions when I leave a conversation if someone brings up an uncomfortable topic such as animal cruelty. Much of my younger days were spent defending my life choices as if people were preparing for my parole hearing. Fact is, I was miles ahead of most people my age when it came to maturity and street smarts.

Maybe I could stand to work on accepting being highly sensitive more. It’s difficult to accept feeling constantly vulnerable to a world swimming in toxicity. I find a way to get through it and will continue to do so.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If an opportunity came along to trade in one personality trait, I will happily rid myself of being a highly sensitive person.

@WriterDann

Previously published on Dannalexander.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: shutterstock.com

 

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x