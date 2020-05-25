Get Daily Email
Old Gays Look Back at Their Past Pets

Old Gays Look Back at Their Past Pets

Please look at animal shelters before you go out and buy a dog.

by

 

By Intomore

.

.

“I called my pets lovers.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
what are your thoughts on animal love
00:01
are we talking about wild animals no
00:04
pets we’re talking about whatever
00:06
animals you like I like human animals
00:08
have you ever owned one as a pet before
00:10
oh yeah I have had a dog and I had a 26
00:13
gallon saltwater tank oh is that what
00:17
you call it yeah I’m going to show you
00:19
pictures of your past pets and get your
00:21
response down good yeah great let’s get
00:23
started let’s do who are these guys
00:26
they’re not my neighbors that looks like
00:29
the three reeves boys we’ve just out
00:32
frolicking in the snow my dad was a
00:36
hunter and he had hunting dogs where did
00:39
you get hunt quail duck rabbit who do
00:44
you think this little fellow belonged to
00:46
that’s my Sheba oh that’s yours Sheba
00:51
was a black lab from the animal shelter
00:54
if their meaning behind the name Sheba
00:57
no she just felt like a little black
01:00
queen that’s another picture of her
01:02
who’s the guy that’s me and I was living
01:06
by myself so she was the only other
01:09
person in the house a caregiver
01:12
well companions he was excellent for me
01:15
at that time because I was expecting to
01:19
die within a short period of time and I
01:24
think her spirit coming into my life may
01:27
have saved my life
01:29
I’m welling up Oh dawn Sheba was with me
01:34
for about 12 years so she died Sheba the
01:38
lifesaver
01:39
she bit the lifesaver yes do you think
01:41
raise this here canine the most serious
01:44
golden retriever to have ever existed
01:46
that’s Hanna she too was a rescue dog
01:49
actually ha which one’s the dog though
01:54
he came to us I think in 1990 she was a
01:57
lot of fun and I enjoyed her very much
02:00
oh look there’s another one oh that’s
02:02
there buddy that’s mr. Rocky he doesn’t
02:04
look happy at that point he wasn’t
02:06
interested in having his picture taken
02:08
but this
02:09
the picture of him money was in his you
02:12
see that he would come and grab your
02:14
hand in his poverty gently and command
02:17
your attention making you think that you
02:20
were the most important creature in the
02:23
world to him until the next person came
02:25
into the show and he went over there
02:28
rocky died in 2005 he was suffering from
02:32
seizures I kept thinking to myself why
02:36
does he stay and it suddenly appeared to
02:39
me that the reason why he was staying
02:41
was because I was not ready to let him
02:44
go I asked rocky rocky will you be
02:48
sitting there in the boat when the boat
02:50
man comes for me and his eyes suddenly
02:54
cleared and what I saw was my reflection
02:57
and so the last image he saw was of me
03:01
and I honestly believe that he is there
03:04
waiting for me I think about him every
03:07
day and this happened what 10 years ago
03:13
more and in some ways you know he broke
03:16
the mold I really don’t have an interest
03:19
in having other dogs
03:20
he was the one I guess so you know he
03:23
was just as an extraordinary dog that
03:25
made you feel like you were the most
03:27
important thing to him and that’s a rare
03:29
gift in a human being let alone an
03:33
animal and just who did this guy belong
03:35
to that lady once twice three times
03:38
that was tiara TIA my first and only pet
03:41
animal I wanted a child what’s the
03:44
meaning behind the name Tia like Tia
03:46
Mowry I just liked it oh yeah she was
03:50
and she was a good dog oh look at me
03:53
oh those moments too from the shower
03:55
okay did you bathe her what do you think
03:57
I was doing in there she grew no she
04:00
went to the groomer she was a joy what
04:02
was your favorite thing to do together
04:04
walk to show her off look at me I mean
04:08
look at the dog oh yeah hey Jack’s
04:12
sister woman up here gotta shave and I
04:15
was going down the street and this
04:16
neighbor what happened I just go she
04:19
doesn’t know what she looks like but we
04:22
had her pick
04:22
so she was she was in GM and do you miss
04:25
her a lot
04:26
yeah I really do that was my child I
04:29
wish I had her now were these your dogs
04:31
yeah I wouldn’t have the hooks like
04:33
those is this your dog no it was not it
04:37
was hers
04:38
why do you have so many pictures with
04:39
dogs that aren’t yours because I was in
04:42
them and that’s my truth bill you left
04:47
out yeah should a pet did you even have
04:50
a pretend pet no I called my pet lover I
04:54
want to know if bill has any pictures of
04:57
his fish no why not they died too
05:00
quickly tell us about your cat
05:03
that wasn’t my cat I think there’s two
05:05
right oh there were a pair I hated them
05:10
because I was raising doves every time I
05:14
come there’d be white feathers all walk
05:17
through the driveway and I would go nuts
05:20
the cats eventually wandered off
05:23
somewhere and I was happy as a clam
05:26
he was definitely not an animal person
05:27
thank you for sharing did you have any
05:30
dogs no do you want a dog no oh well
05:33
then I guess there’s no point bringing
05:35
these guys out you’re kidding you don’t
05:38
have a dog out there do you I do
05:41
oh no look at these little puppies I
05:47
want that one I want the tan one what’s
05:50
your name little fella thank you
05:53
a little frightened fella are you scared
05:55
don’t worry they’re puppies bill they
05:57
don’t bite I know the world is such a
05:59
strange place oh you’re so cute it’s
06:05
poor little thing look at do you know
06:08
what’s going look at this just clings to
06:09
you mm-hmm
06:11
just your first time in front of a
06:13
camera you could mean hello say hi hello
06:16
little fellow what did you think of this
06:19
experience it’s sweet what’s not yes it
06:22
how did it make you feel warm and fuzzy
06:24
my blood pressures have dropped 10
06:27
points do you feel like you got paired
06:30
with the right pup yes you better take
06:32
it away soon because I’ll bomb
06:34
do you miss having a dog yes yeah if I
06:37
had the time I would love it
06:39
he’s TB in a lie Oh teeth of course she
06:42
that they like the bone what advice do
06:45
you have to offer current and future pet
06:46
owners out there just love your pet take
06:48
time for that there were wonderful
06:50
friends and please look at animal
06:53
shelters before you go out and buy a dog
06:56
now go ahead and say some parting words
06:58
to your puppies bye bye sweet but I
07:01
don’t you have a good time yeah we both
07:03
did on the why they talk so loud over
07:05
here if they’re disturbing you aren’t
07:07
they I hope you find a good home okay
07:09
and you’ll be really bored yourself it’s
07:11
daddy you’re getting uncomfortable I
07:13
think this one’s ready to go thank you
07:15
for the loan okay everybody looked at
07:17
the camera oh what’s the final word whoa
07:24
are you okay oh I’m sorry it heard you
07:28
say you didn’t want it no you’re a TV
07:31
star oh you’re gonna be a big star shot
07:35
just don’t mess on me

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

