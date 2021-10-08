One Voice: How Community Spirit Can Tackle Mental Health Inequalities

On Sunday 10th October we celebrate International World Mental Health Day. The theme of this year’s global awareness campaign is Mental Health Equality for Everyone. Covid-19 has compounded a shadow pandemic in Mental Health. Over 600 million people are living with depression and anxiety disorders globally. The estimated cost of managing these disorders is expected to reach $19 trillion by 2027.

Mental health doesn’t play by any rules. There are no boundaries to its reach. Everyone can suffer some form of mental illness during their life. There is however a marked difference in the haves and have nots in regards to access to mental health services. Those living in low-income households are 3 times more likely to experience mental health issues.

Belfast (My hometown) suffers from some of the highest per population mental health and suicide issues in Europe. Statistics in the N.I. Executives Protect Life 2 Strategy revealed the following:

Suicide deaths in Belfast are 40% higher than the Northern Ireland average.

28% of adults in deprived communities are taking medication for mood/anxiety

disorders.

disorders. Men are three times more likely than women to take their own life.

These statistics are sobering to read and ignited a desire to take action. Thankfully, I wasn’t alone and connected with a group of activists who were intent on saving lives. The West Belfast Wellbeing and Sports Forum was a concept idea before the onset of Covid-19, the pandemic having a major impact on early enthusiasm.

Nonetheless, in August 2021 the fire was reignited. By the end of October, the West Belfast Wellbeing and Sports Forum will have opened doors on new premises and will be delivering services to tackle stigma, hopelessness, and suicidal ideation. How did this happen so rapidly? Amplifying a unified message intertwined within a call for action.

One of the marvelous things about community is that it enables us to welcome and help people in a way we couldn’t as individuals. When we pool our strength and share the work and responsibility, we can welcome many people, even those in deep distress, and perhaps help them find self-confidence and inner healing. — Jean Vanier

During the conflict, the people of West Belfast were never found wanting in support for their neighbors. Times were tough, and it was the willingness to reach out in servitude to assist those most in need that fills me with great childhood memories. Now, as a middle-aged man with responsibilities as an ambassador for this organization, this spirit has resurfaced again.

The founders have carefully selected people from within the community, media, politics, sports, and mental health to form their advisory and ambassadorial team. This has enabled a ten-fold increase in raising awareness of the vital services they will provide.

Stories have already appeared in both online and print media publications. Social media is driving a lot of awareness and has led to some of the most selfless acts of kindness I have witnessed in years.

The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. — Coretta Scott King

Where do I start? The in-kind support in laboring, materials, and suppliers to get the premises ready for October end has been staggering. These men are showing up after work during the day and working into the night fitting out interior walls, ceilings, electrical, and plumbing functions. Suppliers have heavily discounted or donated materials that would cost a significant financial outlay.

Gym owners are hosting charity fundraising events with their members. The donations from those in the community who have limited money available displays kindness, altruism, and compassion at their most genuine. Sports clubs are rallying teams within their base to raise what they can.

Momentum is building, and it’s humbling to be a part of it. However, time is of the essence, and we don’t sit enjoying the scenery. Tackling mental health and suicide issues demands time, persistence, discipline, and willingness to meet the needs of others. Providing a safe space for talking, challenging stigma, befriending, and counseling requires a unified effort.

The forum is focused on using the reach of sporting codes across West Belfast to reinforce, integrate, and embed mental health provision at every level. All this is set against shifting priorities and an ever-increasing demand for mental health funding.

What happens when the fanfare, advocacy, profile raising, education, and global awareness of this Sunday ends? Mental health issues are a daily struggle for many. How would you feel if putting on your shoes and going downstairs was considered a win? Some people live this situation daily.

Take a look around you. Who is suffering in your family, friends, or community? Can you do anything to assist? I’ve battled these silent killers as I’ve moved through life’s many challenges. The first step is always the most crucial. You need to take it.

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not. –Dr. Seuss

Reflecting on all that’s happened in this short window of time fills me with pride. I am grateful for all those who have shown the courage to make this concept a reality. We realize the road ahead will be arduous. Did I say we love a challenge in West Belfast? Embrace adversity, develop resilience, and attack obstacles with the self-determination inherited to make a difference in people’s lives. Inspiring hope, realizing potential, and creating opportunities for change is our purpose. We hope our community feels its benefits. See you at October end.

