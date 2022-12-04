Organic Purpose

Earth’s vastness is a treasure trove

Of hidden places, of unexplored lands.

The promise of discovery has always been

The greatest prize that life can hold.

The thrill of finding something new —

That’s what keeps us going, what brings us joy.

What better way to live than with eyes wide open —

To take in all that life has to offer, and be grateful.

Some of our most important discoveries

are made by accident.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

