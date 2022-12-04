Organic Purpose

Earth’s vastness is a treasure trove
Of hidden places, of unexplored lands.
The promise of discovery has always been
The greatest prize that life can hold.
The thrill of finding something new —
That’s what keeps us going, what brings us joy.
What better way to live than with eyes wide open —
To take in all that life has to offer, and be grateful.
Some of our most important discoveries
are made by accident.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com