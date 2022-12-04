Get Daily Email
Featured Content / Organic Purpose

Organic Purpose

Poetry: "The thrill of finding something new."

by

 

Earth’s vastness is a treasure trove
Of hidden places, of unexplored lands.

The promise of discovery has always been
The greatest prize that life can hold.

The thrill of finding something new —
That’s what keeps us going, what brings us joy.

What better way to live than with eyes wide open —
To take in all that life has to offer, and be grateful.

Some of our most important discoveries
are made by accident.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Christopher Massimine

Christopher Massimine is a recovering entertainment executive of more than a decade, who's turned a new leaf as an entrepreneur and writer. He blogs about business, humor, mental health, poetry, love, the market, science, technology, and creative lifehacks. Chris suffers from mental health disorders and is an advocate for educating the public on dispelling the stigma associated with topic.

medium.com/@chrismassimine

