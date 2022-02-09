Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Othering They/Them: Wright’s Own “Demand for Conformity” Is Just Wrong

Othering They/Them: Wright’s Own “Demand for Conformity” Is Just Wrong

Mike Kasdan responds to Colin Wright's Wall Street Journal op-ed, "When Asked 'What Are Your Pronouns,' Don't Answer"

This past weekend, I came upon an editorial by Colin Wright about gender pronouns that was published by the Wall Street Journal. Wright’s op-ed is entitled When Asked ‘What Are Your Pronouns,’ Don’t Answer,” and it carries the alarmist sub-heading, “A seemingly innocuous question masks a demand for conformity with a regressive set of ideas.”

My first thought was, “Well, I guess irony is officially dead.”

My summary of his thesis after reading this, in carbonated beverage terms is: If someone asks you to indicate that you are ordering either New Coke or Coke Classic you should refuse the obvious ploy to impose that persons beverage ideology on you. “I see only Coke.”

A white heterosexual Christian male bylined writer for the bastion of conformity and Patriarchal thinking that is the Wall Street Journal – of all places – is warning about the insidious “demands for conformity” that LGBTQ+ people are making on us?

The WSJ guy preaching about how we have to refuse to conform is dazzlingly rich and strikingly un-self-aware.

 

 

And his thesis is that he is somehow the victim here, because LGBTQ+ people are requesting that cis-gendered people use the gender pronouns he/him or she/her?

You can read Colin’s article at the link above and judge for yourself.  But my summary of his thesis after reading this, in carbonated beverage terms, is:

“If someone asks you to indicate that you are ordering either New Coke or Coke Classic you should refuse the obvious ploy to impose that persons beverage ideology on you. ‘I see only Coke.'”

Other things Colin probably doesn’t like and is defending the world from by pretending they don’t exist:

  • New toppings on pizza. “Oh. It’s on the menu? I get to decide that. I’m going to say it doesn’t exist!”
  • Remakes of movies. He particularly dislikes the new Ghostbusters with the all-female cast.
  • The Protestant Reformation. (“There is only one Church.”)
  • The Enlightenment. (“This is new and different.”)
  • Reform Judaism. (“We never had a guitar on the bimah when I was growing up. This will ruin everything. Just say no. If you ignore the music, that means it doesn’t exist.”).

In fact, it’s like an Orthodox Jew refusing to say what denomination of Judaism they are, because to do so would imply the legitimacy of the Conservative and Reform movements.

In mask terms, it feels like this article could be titled, “How To Be a Karen That Goes Viral For Refusing To Put on a Mask In One Easy Step.” Refuse to conform!

“I don’t need to share my pronouns. I have the privilege of my pronouns being consistent with how most people perceive me. I can do nothing…but then nothing will change.
Cis-gender people like me can use our privilege to create a welcoming space for those that challenge gender norms. If someone in my position of privilege does nothing, we allow the current system to continue. On the other hand, by supporting those who push against the borders of the current system, we can support the people on the front lines who dare to expand the current system.”
– Dr. Robert Zeitlin, What Are *Your* Preferred Pronouns?

C’mon, Colin. Look around. Read the room.

It’s painfully obvious that these types of fear-mongering, center-yourself-as-victim, “refuse to conform” cries are just a mechanism to seek to enable anti-social, abusive behavior under the guise of caring about rights of the individual.

For anyone that wants to learn more about why you are being asked to state your gender pronouns, please take a look at “What Are Your Pronouns,” “What Are *Your* Pronouns, or “It’s Not Just a Pronoun,” all published on The Good Men Project.

The TL;DR version: It’s not about you.

♦◊♦

This kind of zero sum thinking (i.e., someone else or some other group being accommodated or gaining something means I must be losing something) will truly be the death of us all.

Personally, I’m stunned that Wright sees himself and other cis-gendered people as the victims here. And I’m even more stunned to see that he is a scientist with a byline in the WSJ. (But not really on that last part.)

Specifically, what is stunning is that he is so fragile that he cannot accommodate a cultural change that feels threatening to him, because he doesn’t understand it. It’s all just sex and territory.

The sum total of his argument is “This is strange to me. I don’t understand it. I’m going to warn others.” It makes me want to scream back at him, “Sorry snowflake that someone’s punctured your nice little bubble that allowed you to live a fantasy of homogeneity where you get to dictate what’s ‘normal’ and ‘acceptable.'” The truth is, these are all constructs. And his inability and unwillingness to re-examine them is very revealing.

It strikes me that this is the same as saying “I’m White. Diversity doesn’t have to do with me.” Or “Racism doesn’t have to do with me.” Or “I’m a man. Women’s rights have nothing to do with me.”

Because no one’s ever challenged your supremacy, and it pisses you off.

Don’t die on this hill of “Give me binary, or give me death!”

“They” are here. They are queer. Deal with it.

The author (who goes by he/him) would like to thank and credit Lisa Duggan (she/her) for listening and actively participating in his rant/conversation after reading the WSJ article early on Sunday, before even coffee. The best lines in this rant are all hers.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

