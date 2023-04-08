Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Overcoming Fears of Loneliness

Overcoming Fears of Loneliness

What should I do if, in the last ten years, I had hidden fears of being lonely without a trustful partner?

by Leave a Comment

 

It’s natural to have fears and concerns about being lonely without a trustworthy partner, and it’s essential to address these feelings to improve your mental health and overall well-being. Here are a few steps you could take:

  1. Acknowledge your feelings: The first step is to acknowledge and accept that you have these fears. It’s normal to experience anxiety and worry about being alone, but you don’t have to let these feelings control your life.
  2. Identify the root of your fears: Try to understand where your fears are coming from. Are they based on past experiences, societal pressures, or something else? Understanding the root of your fears can help you address them more effectively.
  3. Seek support: Consider contacting a therapist or counsellor who can help you work through your fears and develop coping strategies. You can also talk to trusted friends or family members who offer support and perspective.
  4. Focus on self-care: Prioritize self-care activities that help you feel good about yourself, such as exercise, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones. By focusing on your needs and interests, you can build confidence and self-worth, which can help alleviate fears of being alone.
  5. Practice gratitude: Take time to appreciate the good things in your life, such as your health, your job, your friends, and your family. By cultivating a sense of gratitude, you can shift your focus away from fears and worries and toward the positive aspects of your life.

 

Remember, it’s okay to feel anxious about being alone, but it’s essential to address these fears and build a fulfilling life for yourself, regardless of your relationship.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Sean Boyd on Unsplash

 

About Alan Stan

Hello, dear followers I came from a LinkedIn Newsletter idea to create a sizeable blog space for my connections and followers from the past.

I have been an Amazon author since November 2022, when I posted the first edition of the Metaweb series. These books are notable for news editors, media product developers and other people passionate about new media effects.

I do offer consultancy throughout the News4TVForm:/2 project. I am organising my consultancy meetings on Appointy and Zoom.

If you want to become a Premium and Partner member in the Medium Publishing space, please use my referral link to start your journey in creative writing.

https://medium.com/@alinstefanstan/membership/

I manage a few publications and can accept submissions from new writers. Plus, I can promote your online business results and concepts into significant publications where I submitted my stories before. Still, I can
Search for new journals more specific to your business.

To submit stories, email me at [email protected] or comment on
one of the articles where we make a new call to action.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x