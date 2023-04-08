Overcoming Fears of Loneliness

Hello, dear followers I came from a LinkedIn Newsletter idea to create a sizeable blog space for my connections and followers from the past.

I have been an Amazon author since November 2022, when I posted the first edition of the Metaweb series. These books are notable for news editors, media product developers and other people passionate about new media effects.

I do offer consultancy throughout the News4TVForm:/2 project. I am organising my consultancy meetings on Appointy and Zoom.

If you want to become a Premium and Partner member in the Medium Publishing space, please use my referral link to start your journey in creative writing.

https://medium.com/@alinstefanstan/membership/

I manage a few publications and can accept submissions from new writers. Plus, I can promote your online business results and concepts into significant publications where I submitted my stories before. Still, I can

Search for new journals more specific to your business.

To submit stories, email me at [email protected] or comment on

one of the articles where we make a new call to action.