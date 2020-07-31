Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Pages Matam – “The Boy With Many Mouths”

Pages Matam – “The Boy With Many Mouths”

"I belong to something that does not want to kill me, and does not want to siphon the gold from my flesh or the stories from my bones."

By Button Poetry

Pages Matam, performing at Storytellers VII at Main Street Playhouse in Miami Lakes, FL.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
♪ (singing in a foreign language) ♪
00:32
This is for the days
00:34
when poetry becomes reconstructive surgery
00:37
for a gaping spirit,
00:39
where prayers go where our hands cannot,
00:42
where my black may be the color of reason
00:44
and my name can snap a trigger
00:45
for all of the loved ones who did not come home,
00:49
for all of the times I had to undo the hurt,
00:52
how I became my own church
00:54
and my eyes cried a new religion,
00:56
for all of the times they told me to pray
00:59
instead of at least asking, “Are you okay?”
01:02
for all of the times I had to learn
01:04
how to offer myself back to myself again.
01:07
There will be many of these days
01:09
where you will feel beaten down
01:10
by the weight of your own galaxy,
01:12
like you are a shooting star emptying its clip in the sky
01:16
on a celestial drive-by.
01:17
But can’t nobody tell you how to defy.
01:20
Can’t nobody tell you how to be fly.
01:23
Can’t nobody try to clip your wings
01:26
when you’ve never needed them to leave gravity behind.
01:28
See, this world’s favorite song will try to dance your flesh
01:32
into an illusion,
01:33
but your skin, your skin is made of dreams
01:35
that turn into songs, that turn into laughter,
01:39
that turn into a song.
01:40
So sing, y’all!
01:42
Sing for all of the times they tried to silence your thunderous cry,
01:46
and if they throw you shade, peel back your name,
01:50
and show them how it is a sunrise.
01:52
It is a reason to wake up every morning.
01:54
You are always a reason to wake up every morning,
01:57
because the morning ain’t always been kind.
02:01
The morning ain’t always been faithful.
02:05
But Momma said, “Speak through your actions.”
02:08
She said, “Speak through your art.”
02:11
She said, “You came from me,
02:12
so you’ve been celestial from the start.”
02:15
Know that when this world feels like a flood,
02:18
your tongue can be the ark.
02:20
So learn their streets and their languages,
02:23
but never forget the language of your heart.
02:26
(speaks in a foreign language)
02:35
English is only my fourth language.
02:37
It is the baby of the family.
02:39
It is the one my mouth spoils, favored by default,
02:42
who may one day be sold off by all of its siblings
02:45
in hopes to never return
02:47
because all of my other tongues have grown so jealous.
02:50
In my country,
02:51
in my country of Cameroon,
02:54
we have over 200 dialects.
02:56
That’s over 200 ways to say “love,”
02:59
to say “family,”
03:01
to say “I belong to something that does not want to kill me,
03:04
and does not want to siphon the gold from my flesh
03:07
or the stories from my bones.”
03:09
You know, I was a house once,
03:11
full of stories–
03:13
one for this American dream,
03:16
the other is me still trying to translate the catacomb accents
03:20
of my parents’ tongues when it would say,
03:22
“You have become so American now.”
03:25
I know what they really mean to say
03:27
is deport all of that tribe from your mouth.
03:30
You talk like them now.
03:32
You walk like them now.
03:33
No more of that Yaoundé, Cameroon stuck in my teeth.
03:37
Now, everything tastes like the steps to unbirthing a country,
03:40
which is to say that America has a way of killing everything it comes from.
03:45
A passport can feel like a smooth step death sentence.
03:48
So I learned early
03:51
how to fold myself into a flag,
03:53
how to stitch myself a newly striped name,
03:56
a new set of stars.
03:57
I was always able to pass through customs,
04:00
but my tongue had to stay behind,
04:02
which is to say,
04:04
I remember when I was too black for Africans
04:07
and too African for blacks.
04:08
But all a meaningless story in America.
04:11
My name was thick in chemically enhanced amendments.
04:15
My name was wishing for a white picket flesh
04:17
while living with Section 8 bones,
04:19
which is to say that you can be a house,
04:21
but America has a way of reminding you
04:23
that you’re not a home,
04:24
you’re only the debris, the aftermath,
04:26
the constant reconstruction, the projects.
04:29
They will say that you don’t belong
04:30
in the country that doesn’t even belong to itself.
04:33
But oh, America! I mean, show us your papers.
04:36
I mean, who documented your dream?
04:38
I mean, can the attack dogs still smell the unalienable
04:41
right from my brittle and marginalized skin?
04:43
Because I know,
04:46
I know that the bullet does not care which side of the ocean I am from.
04:51
It will swim through my body all the same.
04:54
It will try to make a home of me
04:56
until my name is but a salted exit wound.
04:59
But I know that my tongue is still patiently awaiting for my return.
05:03
But I wonder if I will only feel like a stranger in my own house,
05:09
which is to say
05:10
that I know that one day I will grow up
05:13
to become a language that is always worth coming home to.
05:17
How are y’all doin’, storytellers?
05:20
(cheers and applause)
05:26
Y’all so beautiful, y’all so beautiful!

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

