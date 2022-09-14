Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Parenting Relationships Are Always Hard

Parenting Relationships Are Always Hard

All separation from the Source of Life is fantasy.

by

– The more universal humans become, the more sane they become, and the more sane they become the more they are able to appreciate the individual.  –Ernest Holmes, Think Your Troubles Away,  1963 pps 114-115

– What a difference it makes in human relationships when we sense the meaning of One incarnation as all people.   –Ernest Holmes

– Numberless candles may be lit from a single flame.  –Buddha

– All beings exist within me, yet I am so vast, beyond existence, that though they are brought forth and sustained by my limitless power, I am not confined within them.   – Bhagavad Gita 9.5

– The purpose of art is to lay bare the questions that have been hidden by the answers.  -James Baldwin

– The real sees the real in the unreal.  It is the mind that creates the unreal and it is the mind that sees the false as false.  –Nisargadatta

– All separation from the Source of Life is fantasy.  –The Father Connection

– Imperishable is love, as from a blazing fire thousands of sparks leap forth, so millions of beings arise from love and return.  –Mundaka Upanishad  II. I

– Our thinking is like an uncontrolled fire and needs tending and feeding and right pathways to follow.  –Margaret Stortz

Breathing :

……..One….. in/out

……accepting….in/out

……… .perfection…..in/out

This post was previously published on The Father Connection.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

