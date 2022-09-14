Parenting Relationships Are Always Hard

– The more universal humans become, the more sane they become, and the more sane they become the more they are able to appreciate the individual. –Ernest Holmes, Think Your Troubles Away, 1963 pps 114-115

– What a difference it makes in human relationships when we sense the meaning of One incarnation as all people. –Ernest Holmes

– Numberless candles may be lit from a single flame. –Buddha

– All beings exist within me, yet I am so vast, beyond existence, that though they are brought forth and sustained by my limitless power, I am not confined within them. – Bhagavad Gita 9.5

– The purpose of art is to lay bare the questions that have been hidden by the answers. -James Baldwin

– The real sees the real in the unreal. It is the mind that creates the unreal and it is the mind that sees the false as false. –Nisargadatta

– All separation from the Source of Life is fantasy. –The Father Connection

– Imperishable is love, as from a blazing fire thousands of sparks leap forth, so millions of beings arise from love and return. –Mundaka Upanishad II. I

– Our thinking is like an uncontrolled fire and needs tending and feeding and right pathways to follow. –Margaret Stortz

Breathing :

……..One….. in/out

……accepting….in/out

……… .perfection…..in/out

—

This post was previously published on The Father Connection.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock