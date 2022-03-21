Patience: A Virtue or Self-Flagellation

How nice it would be if our patience were proportionate to the love we feel for the child.

Losing patience is natural. There are days when we are not 100%, things don’t go as planned and we end up stressing and losing our valuable patience.

As much as losing patience is natural, it should not become routine. After all, this behavior is bad for both parents and children.

Changing the way you act is not easy and admitting that it is necessary is the first step towards change.

Patience needs to be exercised so that it becomes more frequent in your routine, for that you need to identify the reason for your impatience and try to understand it.

How have you been dealing with patience with children? Have you made it?

There are some days that when they’re over you find yourself unbearable, on a level that everyone around you also agrees is hard to live with you. This is called exhaustion.

There is not a human being on this planet who can withstand the strain of organising the house, making lunch, dinner, taking care of the children, ironing, dusting the furniture, putting clothes in the machine, tidying up the closet, doing the supermarket, working, playing, singing , without compromising mental, physical, emotional health.

We usually come to the end of the day feeling like we should have had more patience, more humor, more attention, more creativity, more time.

Especially with ourselves.

The hair is always tied up, if you are one of those who do gymnastics, you spend all day in leggings (ME👆🏻).

It is more than clear that mothers leave themselves for last and self-care almost does not exist.

There’s no miracle, we become unbearable.

Crying, stressed, impatient, overwhelmed, sick.

Little do we know that we charge ourselves the superhuman. Which actually isn’t that we can’t handle it. It’s just that there’s no way to figure it out. And we keep trying the impossible.

Until one day, exhausted, we find ourselves alone, unhappy and incomplete, because she got lost along the way and forgot that loving herself is also part of this relationship.

Take care, and take care.

Don’t expect from the other what only you can give yourself!

Be the woman who takes care of who you love, but who also takes care of yourself because you love yourself!

