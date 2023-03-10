Patrick Roche – Commit [Video]

By Button Poetry

Get Patrick’s book, A SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE BREAKDOWN: http://bit.ly/rochebreakdown

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Patrick Roche, performing “Commit”

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:03

– Commit, verb, as in to commit suicide,

0:07

parenthetical, offensive, preferred use

0:09

of die from or by suicide.

0:12

To commit a crime,

0:13

to commit someone to a mental institution,

0:16

to commit an immoral act, to commit a mistake,

0:18

to commit adultery, to commit a sin,

0:21

to commit an offense or something offensive.

0:25

To disappear or evaporate is not something one commits

0:30

as a crime, as a sin, as manslaughter,

0:33

as an affront to a divine judge.

0:35

Besides, I have resolved to commit

0:38

only in the most sanctified ways.

0:40

Yes, of course, I make the expected commitments.

0:43

I commit to my love.

0:44

I commit to be something good and worthy of memory.

0:47

But beyond that, I commit to the sun.

0:50

I commit myself to an institution of long life

0:54

and to the institution of a brain extinguished a flame.

0:56

I commit the capital offense of worshiping the body,

0:59

whether mine or another man’s

1:01

as the holy spring I know it to be.

1:03

I commit the sin of pride

1:04

until I make others commit the sin of envy.

1:07

I commit my depression to the locked room of forgetting.

1:10

I commit my anxiety to banishment.

1:12

I commit a litany of crimes a Puritan would burn at.

1:15

And I commit the offense of loving everything

1:17

until the life drains in only

1:20

the most natural and deserving ways.

1:23

I commit to myself, and I am committing to myself,

1:26

and I am committing myself.

1:28

I commit the holy crime of myself,

1:31

and if I am guilty,

1:33

I am guilty of only whatever things I can be proud of,

1:38

like myself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com