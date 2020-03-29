I’ve always liked the idea of “planting a seed” regarding initiating an idea. I don’t hate the concept of “putting a bug in your ear,” but then you’re forced to visualize the metamorphosis of an insect inside your head (most people are good without that creepy visualization). When we plant the right seeds, are able to determine the wrong seeds, and put int effort to grow the rights seeds, we can change our lives.

Planting a seed makes sense to me, though. With the right environment, nutrition, and attention, you can develop something spectacular from a simple concept. The idea grows as you put in the effort and maintain it.

What about when the wrong seed gets planted? What if you’re nurturing a cancerous or a parasitic idea without knowing?

Given a favorable environment, a seed will grow, whether it is a good seed or a bad seed. The goal is to plant and nurture seeds that bring joy and weed out the ones that bring you stress.

Seeds get planted early

The seeds planted when we are young have the deepest roots and can be the most dangerous. These are the thoughts that dictate why we do things. These seeds are full-blown, living, breathing parts of ourselves.

These types of seeds can determine the critical aspects of our life. For example, if the seed of racism gets nourished in the environment you grew up in, the likelihood you unintentionally pick up those habits is there. The same goes for positive seeds like altruism, empathy, and optimism. When they’re planted early and nourished, they are displayed naturally.

To go against those early-planted seeds takes work. You have to plant new seeds intentionally and then put in work to grow them.

Cancerous Seeds

These are the ideas that seem harmless, but once they begin to grow are unstoppable. They continue to grow until they control everything about your life.

The feeling of helplessness can come from these types of seeds. The idea you can take on everything yourself, the impression you can power through when you’re exhausted, and the notion you need to accomplish a set list of things by a certain age, are all examples of cancerous seeds. The more you tell yourself these things, the more you convince yourself they’re true.

These ideals seemingly have the theme of being positive. What’s wrong with having the drive to succeed, right? Wrong.

These ideas are slowly leading to burnout and causing more anxiety in our overly stressed lives. They lead to feelings of failure and incompetence.

Parasitic Seeds

These ideas and habits drain us of energy. They cause the constant worrying, the constant anxiety. The feeling of drowning in the everyday struggles of life.

These seeds are nurtured every time we tell ourselves bad things happen to us because it’s “just our luck.” The more times we tell ourselves we don’t have control over our lives, we give these seeds more room to grow. These seeds get planted unintentionally but are easily weeded out once you realize the damage they’re causing.

Plant new seeds

“If you plant junk, don’t expect to harvest jewels.”― Luke Taylor

We don’t have a book to identify which seeds need to be removed and replaced. The only way to know if by trying to identify the things that bring you down, cause you stress, or are hurtful to others around you.

New seeds can replace and outgrow the old ones. Make these positive. These should be things that bring happiness to yourself or the ones around you. The seeds worth nourishing should bring a sense of relief and provide a positive impact.

Things grow where you allow them

Identify the ideas that drain you and weed them out. Search for new seeds that promote your growth as they sprout. Seeds only grow where they have support, so support the ones that bring you joy. Weed out the ones that bring your life more stressful. And be intentional with the thoughts you allow to enter your life. Planting the right seeds and nourishing them will allow you to grow. Something as simple as an idea can change your life.

