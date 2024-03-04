The Threat Off My Chest

The backdrop of this particular dream fragment was akin to a sprawling tiled garden with low white walls and Mexican tiles. Flower pots stood sentry throughout on tiered brick walkways and patios. A large white, pristine building behind this tranquil scene was reminiscent of a hotel or multi-family dwelling. It was a comfortable and calming place, certainly not suitable for a bear.

But there it was. It suddenly appeared in one of the doorways of the building. I knew immediately that it was coming for me. My children and what felt like a few friends were near me, far away from the doorway with the bear. I urged them to flee, though they seemed to fade into the dream, and before too long, the bear was headed toward me.

It seemed to be a smallish bear, brown, and I had the sense it was female. I quickly thought: am I supposed to fight it or run? I recalled that running triggers their desire to hunt. Scaring them or fighting might also be futile. Instead of fight or flight, my instinct was freeze. I played dead.

The bear bit down on my left forearm and kept its mouth there. I laid motionless. I did not twitch or even breathe. The bear showed no signs of letting up. At one point, I had to take a breath or move, and the bear bit harder.

Then, I did what one might in this situation: I woke myself up. I shook off this silly scary scene (a bear in a garden!?) and snapped out of it. Then, a little bit later, I told this dream to a group of people. A dream within in a dream.

The symbols are clear.

Bear = impending danger. A threat in the comfort zone. A change coming. Conversely: strength, leadership, making sure to take care of myself.

The tranquil scene = comfort, serenity, and beauty can be disrupted anytime.

Playing dead = do nothing, get nothing. Don’t face fears, let the fear eat me.

Waking up = Quite literally, controlling the controllable. Wake up. Get up. Do something!

Sharing the dream with others = the therapeutic value of talking, sharing, getting the threats off the chest.

Personal change is coming. I can feel it. The animals are sending signals loud and clear. My challenge–our collective challenge, in fact–is to listen. Will I, will we, listen carefully enough to see and hear the warnings that signal change in our personal lives? Will I, will we, do what is necessary to take care of ourselves in the exact ways that we need?

Our real dreams to succeed fully in this life depend on it.

