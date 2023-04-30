Portion Control Debunked: The Secret to Healthier Meals

How many of us can say that we consistently control our portion sizes at meal times? When pouring out dried foods such as rice or pasta, we tend to use our eyes to measure the amount needed rather than looking at the recommendations on the packaging.

Controlling portion sizes is important for several reasons, including promoting overall health, maintaining a healthy weight, preventing overeating, and reducing food waste. Incorporating portion control into your daily life can lead to a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable approach to food consumption.

It’s well known that the U.S. is famed for its hefty portion sizes, but just how big are they? Taking some data from some common fast food restaurants, it was found that a portion of ‘large’ fries in the UK weighed 150 g whereas this portion of fries weighed 300 g in the U.S. at KFC. In general, portion sizes are 2 times larger in U.S. McDonald’s restaurants than in the UK.

Although fast food restaurants aren’t a true measure of the portion sizes seen in the average American household, it does make you question whether larger portion sizes have become accepted in home cooking as well as fast-food.

Ruiz Asri from Honest Food Talks has created a simple table to indicate the recommended portion sizes of some common foods:

These portion sizes are approximate and may vary depending on individual needs and dietary preferences. Please note that these are uncooked weights for rice, pasta, and couscous, as they expand when cooked.

Food Basic Portion Size per Person Rice 60-75 grams (1/4 to 1/3 cup) Pasta 75-100 grams (2.5 to 3.5 oz) Couscous 60-75 grams (1/3 cup) Bread 1-2 slices or 50-100 grams Cheese 30-40 grams (1 to 1.5 oz) Meat (chicken, beef, pork) 85-100 grams (3 to 3.5 oz) Fish 85-100 grams (3 to 3.5 oz) Beans, lentils, or legumes 60-90 grams (1/4 to 1/3 cup) Vegetables 80-100 grams (1 to 1.5 cups) Leafy greens 30-50 grams (1 to 2 cups) Fruit 80-100 grams (1 medium piece or 1/2 cup) Nuts and seeds 28 grams (1 oz or a small handful) Yogurt 100-150 grams (3.5 to 5 oz) Milk 240 ml (8 oz or 1 cup) Oils and fats 5-7 grams (1 tsp to 1 tbsp)

Ruiz notes: “Understanding and implementing appropriate portion sizes for our meals is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing numerous health issues. When we consume the right portion sizes, we provide our bodies with the necessary nutrients without overloading on calories, which can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mindful eating, which includes paying attention to portion sizes, allows us to savor our food and better understand our hunger and satiety cues. This can lead to a healthier relationship with food and increased satisfaction with our meals.”

—

A version of this post was previously published on Honestfoodtalks.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock