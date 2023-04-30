Portion Control Debunked: The Secret to Healthier Meals

How many of us can say that we consistently control our portion sizes at meal times? When pouring out dried foods such as rice or pasta, we tend to use our eyes to measure the amount needed rather than looking at the recommendations on the packaging.
Controlling portion sizes is important for several reasons, including promoting overall health, maintaining a healthy weight, preventing overeating, and reducing food waste. Incorporating portion control into your daily life can lead to a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable approach to food consumption.
It’s well known that the U.S. is famed for its hefty portion sizes, but just how big are they? Taking some data from some common fast food restaurants, it was found that a portion of ‘large’ fries in the UK weighed 150 g whereas this portion of fries weighed 300 g in the U.S. at KFC. In general, portion sizes are 2 times larger in U.S. McDonald’s restaurants than in the UK.
Although fast food restaurants aren’t a true measure of the portion sizes seen in the average American household, it does make you question whether larger portion sizes have become accepted in home cooking as well as fast-food.
Ruiz Asri from Honest Food Talks has created a simple table to indicate the recommended portion sizes of some common foods:
These portion sizes are approximate and may vary depending on individual needs and dietary preferences. Please note that these are uncooked weights for rice, pasta, and couscous, as they expand when cooked.
|Food
|Basic Portion Size per Person
|Rice
|60-75 grams (1/4 to 1/3 cup)
|Pasta
|75-100 grams (2.5 to 3.5 oz)
|Couscous
|60-75 grams (1/3 cup)
|Bread
|1-2 slices or 50-100 grams
|Cheese
|30-40 grams (1 to 1.5 oz)
|Meat (chicken, beef, pork)
|85-100 grams (3 to 3.5 oz)
|Fish
|85-100 grams (3 to 3.5 oz)
|Beans, lentils, or legumes
|60-90 grams (1/4 to 1/3 cup)
|Vegetables
|80-100 grams (1 to 1.5 cups)
|Leafy greens
|30-50 grams (1 to 2 cups)
|Fruit
|80-100 grams (1 medium piece or 1/2 cup)
|Nuts and seeds
|28 grams (1 oz or a small handful)
|Yogurt
|100-150 grams (3.5 to 5 oz)
|Milk
|240 ml (8 oz or 1 cup)
|Oils and fats
|5-7 grams (1 tsp to 1 tbsp)
Ruiz notes: “Understanding and implementing appropriate portion sizes for our meals is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing numerous health issues. When we consume the right portion sizes, we provide our bodies with the necessary nutrients without overloading on calories, which can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.
Mindful eating, which includes paying attention to portion sizes, allows us to savor our food and better understand our hunger and satiety cues. This can lead to a healthier relationship with food and increased satisfaction with our meals.”
—
A version of this post was previously published on Honestfoodtalks.com.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock