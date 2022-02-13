Post-Secondary Institutions Need to Step up To Prepare Graduates for New Realities

By David Agnew

After nearly two years of business uncertainty and worldwide economic contraction, employers across sectors and in every part of the country are talking about skill shortages again. Job vacancies are at an all-time high only 22 months after more than two million Canadians were sidelined by COVID.

Today’s urgent cry for skilled workers has a new, pandemic-driven context. Workplaces are evolvng even more rapidly than before, with a focus on technology adoption, remote work and the need for all employees to embrace innovation and demonstrate continued resilience in the face of relentless change.

During the pandemic, employers have been challenged to onboard new staff outside their normal processes, making the introduction of entry-level employees to the workplace that much more difficult. Identifying high performers and keeping them engaged is testing traditional HR approaches as never before.

In the face of such challenges, post-secondary institutions need to step up, preparing their graduates for new workplace realities.

At Canada’s polytechnics, applied research is one way we’re doing just that.

Applied research offers students sophisticated and practical learning experiences with industry. Students participate in research connected to their field of study, solving real-world problems identified by industry partners. Not only does this accelerate their career-readiness, but they are able to notch significant achievements even before they graduate.

Ask student research assistant LaChae Hood, recently named as a co-inventor of technology used in a waterless hair conditioner Time called one of the best inventions of 2021. Seneca helped Everist Inc., the creator of this green product, develop the technology through an applied research partnership.

As research assistants, students such as LaChae get paid to work on real-world problems directly with expert faculty and employers during their studies. They have access to research facilities and equipment they’ll encounter in their careers, all before graduation day. Research findings and insights are also folded into curriculum, benefiting a wider group of students.

For small- and medium-sized enterprises that don’t have access to advanced labs, testing facilities and in-house expertise, polytechnic applied research offers a win-win. For example, the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences is a state-of-the-art research initiative that supports product development, enhancement and validation – processes complex and costly enough that most smaller companies don’t have the capacity to do them alone.

Applied research also introduces employers to potential new employees, and students meet potential employers as they work with industry partners. Another win-win.

Access to highly qualified faculty in specialized applied research centres kickstarts innovation with funding support from partners such as the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Mitacs, the Canadian Foundation for Innovation and the Ontario Centre of Innovation. Resulting intellectual property remains owned by industry partners.

In a recent project, a team of Seneca researchers worked with Spectral Materials to develop a next-generation coating to protect sensitive medicines in storage or during transport. Seneca’s team tested the innovative coating’s insulation power, developed chemical improvements and optimized the manufacturing process. Such projects not only consider Canada’s broad temperature variations, but enable partners to commercialize and ship their products around the world.

While Seneca’s strengths are in life sciences, software and data sciences, health and social innovation, financial services and engineering, areas of expertise differ by institution.

What does this mean for Canada?

Simply put, polytechnics are developing a talent pipeline that is work- and innovation-ready. For the last two years, students have shown tremendous commitment and flexibility as many courses shifted to online and hybrid learning. Applied research has allowed them to continue to expand their education through an intense focus on the real-world challenges and realities of the business community.

This approach readies graduates for today’s challenging business environment. And we’re making sure the talent pipeline is running smoothly when it’s needed most.

About David Agnew

David Agnew is president of Seneca and Chair of Polytechnics Canada

This post was previously published on quoimedia.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock