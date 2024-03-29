Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Powerful Questions Produce Results

Powerful Questions Produce Results

Don’t ask powerful questions if you want a team of mindless zombies.

by Leave a Comment

 

Don’t ask powerful questions if you want a team of mindless zombies.

Powerful questions:

  1. Invite.
  2. Engage.
  3. Inspire.
  4. Motivate.
  5. Provoke.
  6. Challenge.
  7. Encourage.

Powerful questions change behaviors:

You are 35% more likely to buy a car in the next six months if I ask, “Do you intend to buy a new car?” Citizens are 25% more likely to vote if someone asks, “Are you going to vote?” Your friend is more likely to exercise if you ask, “Do you intend to exercise?”

Questions create attention.

Attention translates to direction.

Focus that produces the best results:

  1. Learning new skills.
  2. Adapting to change.
  3. Connecting with people.
  4. Delivering on commitments.
  5. Taking ownership of responsibilities.
  6. Siezing opportunities.
  7. Solving problems.

Don’t be a one-string banjo that only focuses on fixing stuff. When you constantly bring up problems everyone focuses on things that aren’t working.

Questions lead to thinking. Thinking leads to doing.

When was the last time you did something you hadn’t thought about?

“… decades of research has found that the more the brain contemplates a behavior, the more likely it is that we will engage in it.” David Hoffeld

What do you want people thinking?

Ask questions that lead to action.

If the next question you ask creates attention, what do you want people to focus on?

5 powerful questions:

  1. What do you intend to learn today?
  2. Where do you intend to adapt today?
  3. Who do you intend to connect with today?
  4. What do you intend to deliver today?
  5. What opportunity do you intend to seize today?

Powerful questions tickle intentions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What questions could you ask to lead your team in the right direction?

Still curious:

How to Ask Questions That Wake-Up People

7 Questions You Can Use to Help Anyone Develop, Even the Boss

The Art of Asking Great Questions

The Five Faces of Curiosity

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: unsplash

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x