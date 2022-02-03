Preventing Accidental Overdoses [Video]

.

.

With over 50,000 accidental deaths a year, drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. Many of those deaths could have been prevented by teaching people what to do in an overdose emergency. This video concentrates on opioid addiction including the drugs heroin, fentanyl, percocet, OxyContin, Vicodin, morphine and buprenorphine. Risk factors for opioid overdose are detailed. The following situations put users at a higher risk of overdose: coming out of a detox facility; having a previous history of overdosing; mixing drugs; and using while alone. The program cautions that an especially high risk of an overdose occurs when drug dealers mix fentanyl with heroin. Recognizing the signs of a drug overdose in others is presented in a short dramatized sequence. The program teaches viewers how to make an assessment of the risk, when to call 911, and the best ways to keep the victim alive while waiting for help to arrive. The program also describes emergency actions to prevent alcohol overdose.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 according to AMR seven died from

00:04 overdoses last month in Manchester a.m.

00:07 our projects Manchester is on pace to

00:09 have 72 overdose deaths this year 76%

00:13 three out of every four drug overdoses

00:15 came from opioids in 2017 according to

00:18 the latest figures from the Centers for

00:19 Disease Control and Prevention in just

00:21 one year nearly every state saw an

00:24 increase in fatal drug overdoses

00:34 whether a user pops pills inject strug’s

00:37 or takes prescription painkillers or

00:40 even binge drinks the risk of an

00:42 overdose or intoxication is real in fact

00:45 overdosing is now the leading cause of

00:47 accidental deaths in the United States

00:49 hi my name is Robbie and I’m here at an

00:53 ambulance headquarters with EMT

00:55 instructor Shana thanks for doing this

00:57 my pleasure we’re glad to help in the

01:00 last few years there has been an

01:01 epidemic of accidental overdose deaths

01:03 caused from the use of opioids in this

01:06 video Shana will demonstrate the signs

01:08 symptoms and actions that can reduce

01:11 that number and save lives we’ll also

01:14 show you how to deal with a person

01:15 experiencing intoxication or an oldy

01:18 first of all Shana what is an overdose

01:20 anyway an overdose is simply taking so

01:22 much of a substance that it actually

01:24 poisons your body and puts your life at

01:25 risk

01:26 recently the number of accidental drug

01:28 overdose deaths was 72,000 according to

01:30 the Centers for Disease Control

01:31 that’s roughly 200 deaths per day but it

01:34 doesn’t have to be that way right

01:35 correct many overdose deaths can be

01:37 prevented if people are more

01:38 knowledgeable about what to do when

01:40 someone overdoses okay so with all the

01:43 news about opioid Odie’s let’s first

01:45 take a look at those related drugs

01:46 opioids are drugs that act on a central

01:49 nervous system to relieve pain continued

01:51 use and abuse can lead to physical

01:53 dependence and withdrawal symptoms they

01:55 include heroin morphine oxycodone

01:58 hydrocodone and most recently fentanyl

02:00 other prescription drugs include vicodin

02:02 and percocet

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock