We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Preventing Accidental Overdoses [Video]

Preventing Accidental Overdoses [Video]

With over 50,000 accidental deaths a year, drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. Many of those deaths could have been prevented by teaching people what to do in an overdose emergency.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
according to AMR seven died from
00:04
overdoses last month in Manchester a.m.
00:07
our projects Manchester is on pace to
00:09
have 72 overdose deaths this year 76%
00:13
three out of every four drug overdoses
00:15
came from opioids in 2017 according to
00:18
the latest figures from the Centers for
00:19
Disease Control and Prevention in just
00:21
one year nearly every state saw an
00:24
increase in fatal drug overdoses
00:34
whether a user pops pills inject strug’s
00:37
or takes prescription painkillers or
00:40
even binge drinks the risk of an
00:42
overdose or intoxication is real in fact
00:45
overdosing is now the leading cause of
00:47
accidental deaths in the United States
00:49
hi my name is Robbie and I’m here at an
00:53
ambulance headquarters with EMT
00:55
instructor Shana thanks for doing this
00:57
my pleasure we’re glad to help in the
01:00
last few years there has been an
01:01
epidemic of accidental overdose deaths
01:03
caused from the use of opioids in this
01:06
video Shana will demonstrate the signs
01:08
symptoms and actions that can reduce
01:11
that number and save lives we’ll also
01:14
show you how to deal with a person
01:15
experiencing intoxication or an oldy
01:18
first of all Shana what is an overdose
01:20
anyway an overdose is simply taking so
01:22
much of a substance that it actually
01:24
poisons your body and puts your life at
01:25
risk
01:26
recently the number of accidental drug
01:28
overdose deaths was 72,000 according to
01:30
the Centers for Disease Control
01:31
that’s roughly 200 deaths per day but it
01:34
doesn’t have to be that way right
01:35
correct many overdose deaths can be
01:37
prevented if people are more
01:38
knowledgeable about what to do when
01:40
someone overdoses okay so with all the
01:43
news about opioid Odie’s let’s first
01:45
take a look at those related drugs
01:46
opioids are drugs that act on a central
01:49
nervous system to relieve pain continued
01:51
use and abuse can lead to physical
01:53
dependence and withdrawal symptoms they
01:55
include heroin morphine oxycodone
01:58
hydrocodone and most recently fentanyl
02:00
other prescription drugs include vicodin
02:02
and percocet

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

