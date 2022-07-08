Productive Writing Rituals

On the 37th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are establishing writing rituals and discussing why they can move you forward as a writer.

But…

Just what in the holy ham hock is a writing ritual?

Why should you even care about having one or taking the time to learn about one?

A writing ritual is a predictable routine that you set around creating your book or other forms of writing. It is not comprised only of blocking time but has to do with incorporating anchors (an anchor might be a song you listen to, a piece of clothing you wear, a desk accessory, etc.) to signal your senses that you are there to write and not do anything else. Anchors keep you locked down to the task and discourage a splintered focus.

Here are your three tips to help you stay grounded and keep your BIC (butt in chair). There are natch more in the episode, so don’t skimp on listening!

Chipping away at your writing keeps you present and connected to long-form projects. Writing rituals feed your identity. You tell yourself you are a writer doing what writers do: creating. Design your space and set it up, in the same way, each time before you sit down and start writing again. Place all your anchors around you to facilitate focus.

Create a haven for you. You own it. It has nothing to do with anyone else. Give yourself permission to take this time for you. You want to write, go write. Do it for you. This is one of the highest forms of self-care, honoring yourself as a writer who wants to grow and evolve.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into the stories you want to tell. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

