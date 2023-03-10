Psychiatry: Mental Health, Illness Is the Mind, Not Data, Apps or Chatbots

There is a recent piece in The New Yorker, Can A.I. Treat Mental Illness? discussing multiple efforts in data based mental health responses, including for prevention. The article highlighted chatbots and paths for the future. It mentions “an algorithm that aims to predict the emergence of mental illness months in the future. It draws on electronic medical records from nine million pediatric visits. That information is merged with other large data sets—reports on neighborhood pollution and weather patterns, and on an area’s income, education levels, green space, and food deserts.”

The efforts towards helping out in several ways are great and the approaches may hold promise against conditions, but mental health or illness is preliminary the human mind. The mind is not a measure of anything external. All experiences given by the mind, or its state at any moment is mostly driven internally, matching or not-matching the external. Loneliness is a property in the human mind, not based on being alone or being with people. It could sometimes match, but it is not dependent on the situation.

There are several indescribable crisis of mental health as aberrations from what is external. It is the complexity of deviations from what the situation is, and what the mind presents that makes mental health problems and illnesses peculiar.

If anxiety were often simply a case of not having or losing something, there could be dummy experiences to provide those things, so that the mind adjusts. This is the same for the potency of words in situations, or adjustments that should indicate OK, but doesn’t and so forth. Things matter, but the mind may not yield.

What are the components, functions and structure of the human mind to determine what normality means, what a disturbance is, what a crisis is, and how situational probabilities determine effects?

There is a recent paper, in Nature, Cardiogenic control of affective behavioural state, exploring changes in heart rate and its effect on anxiety and depression like symptoms, with the possibility to approach care from the heart in the future.

It is known that anxiety can affect heart rate. But anxiety is not a condition of the brain, it is a condition of the mind, so is depression, mood disorders, delusions, hallucinations and so forth. The interplay between anxiety and heart rate occurs within the mind, where the quantities that have acquired the properties of one, bouncing off in an old or new sequence to acquire the next, resulting in the successive states.

For breathing, some anxiety may induce fast or slow breathing, indicating the property acquired and degree. The principal goal is where is mental health or illness? Therapy works, but the explosion of mental health crisis has not necessarily being because of lack of therapy, tips, apps, chatbots, data and so forth, but that the basis, the mind is not at the core of approach or care.

The human mind offers a totality of answers to mental health and illness, with what property is acquired per moment.

