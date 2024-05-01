Queer Bird-Watching Is Having a Moment in Cincinnati. And Yes, it’s Very…Eggs-Sighting

By Megan Becker, The Buckeye Flame

This story was originally published by The Buckeye Flame, an online platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

An LGBTQ+ club in Cincinnati has turned birdwatching into a colorful celebration of life, love, friendship and nature.

The Queer Birders of Cincinnati (QBC) has been providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ people to enjoy nature for about two years. Along with monthly birdwatching outings, the group has hosted bird-themed drag shows, movie and trivia nights, a bird-banding demo and a “Big Gay Picnic.”

Gage Roberts, 25, attended one of QBC’s first events and has attended many since. He said some people are hesitant to check out the group because they don’t know anything about birds, but most people who attend are not bird experts. The Queer Birders of Cincinnati are about appreciating nature and building community.

Making the Outdoors More Welcoming

Ash Conway, 27, founded the group in 2021 to fill a much-needed void in the community.

Conway has always enjoyed spending time in nature and began bird watching during their undergraduate career. When attending a bird watching event, they noticed that the group was mostly older, white men. Conway decided to create a group that was inclusive for all, but geared towards the young and queer.

While working towards their master’s degree, Conway extensively studied creating safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ people. They founded the University of Cincinnati Ornithology (the study of birds) Club, then founded the Queer Birders of Cincinnati while attending Miami University.

“Outdoor spaces aren’t necessarily the most welcoming place for everyone. We know that’s true for LGBTQ+ people, but also people of color and disabled folx,” Conway said. “Queer people and other groups of people have mental health disparities and there are countless research studies which talk about the benefits of spending time outdoors. So not only are we building community by having groups like this, but we’re also bettering ourselves by being outdoors in nature.”

Angie Bolan, 24, was introduced to birding at the UC Ornithology Club. It was a natural progression for her to join QBC. Since joining the clubs, she has learned bird calls and spent more time in nature.

“It was a great little community and birding is so mindful and I love the meditative aspects of it,” Bolan said. She said QBC provides a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community to learn.

Today, Conway works as an interpretive naturalist at the Great Parks of Hamilton County. Using connections formed through personal and professional experiences throughout their academic career, they have invited collaborators to present at QBC events.

Naturally Funny Fungi

At the group’s latest event, Connor Cunningham, an interpretive naturalist and Conway’s co-worker, led 50 people in a fungi walk at French Park in Cincinnati.

Individuals, children, friends and families hiked the trail together. Some attendees carried birdwatching gear; some sported LGBTQ+ clothing. The group laughed together as Cunningham spotted the aptly named “funeral bell” and “dog vomit” fungi.

Of course, the birdwatching group also made sure to keep an eye on the sky. They stopped for 10 minutes to study a red-headed woodpecker, passing around binoculars and pointing at the bird to make sure everyone got a glimpse.

Winging It Forward

QBC is working to reduce entry-level barriers to birdwatching by doing things like providing binoculars and guidebooks at events. Reducing physical barriers like inaccessibility and a lack of transportation to events is also a priority.

Looking toward the future, Conway hopes to turn the club into a non-profit organization and accept donations to purchase birding supplies for participants. They also hope to continue seeing similar groups forming and growing across the world.

“I wasn’t sure that it was going to be a popular thing because it’s such a niche group,” Conway laughed. “But people have been amazing and that’s the only reason we’re here today.”

Follow the Queer Birders of Cincinnati Facebook page for information about future events.

Previously Published on artsmidwest.org with Creative Commons License

