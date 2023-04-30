Rainy Day Bodega Blues

I was going to feel sorry for myself but, instead, I decided to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. One easy swipe of the knife and the peanut butter created a thick layer over the bottom of the brioche bun. Then another swipe of the knife to be sure I got complete coverage . Two generous dollops of apricot jam spooned directly onto the peanut butter and I carefully placed the brioche bun’s top with a gentle press and push of my hand. I was proud of my impromptu snack , marveling at its simplicity. (I’ve always loved PBJ’s , ever since 1st grade when mom packed them in my school lunch.) I poured the Prosecco and listened to the bubbles, let them tickle my nose as I sipped . The brioche PBJ paired perfectly with the fizz and fun of a Prosecco chaser.

My last day with Timmy Image Credit – Ruben Mauricio(Author)

“I love you Timmy,” I say to his picture on my fridge, tracing his smile with my fingers. He and Mel’s smiles are radiant, just hanging out in their living room telling jokes and laughing about the absurdities of everyday life. I take another bite of my sandwich and I’m thinking of the last time I saw Timmy. I walked all the way from my apartment on E 9th and Avenue C to their place on Charles Street. I probably looked ridiculous carrying my polka-dot picnic basket brimming with a chilled bottle of Prosecco, Jiffy peanut butter and a small jar of Smuckers grape jelly (Timmy hated jam!!!), and a six-pack of brioche buns. In a last-minute fit of whimsy, I decided to stop at my favorite bodega for an unruly arrangement of wild flowers and then the rain started. And I didn’t care.

Mel and Timmy , NYC Image Credit – Ruben Mauricio(Author)

