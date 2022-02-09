“Real Men Pick Me Up for Dates”

She wanted a “gentleman.” She wanted to be picked up for their first date. Initially, he suggested a public meeting place like Starbucks and see how things progress from there.

Nope.

She wanted him to drive to her apartment (preferably in a BMW) and announce his arrival. They unmatched on Tinder.

I’m siding with the guy in this story. Here’s why:

This isn’t a small town.

Both of them live in a major city. It’s not like a small town where everybody knows everybody.

Most people would not feel comfortable giving out their addresses to random strangers on the internet. You never know what can happen. The person that you’re talking to can very well be a catfish. The whole situation can be a stalker incident just waiting to happen.

What if the date doesn’t work out?

Now, they know where you live. Hopefully, they don’t do anything drastic.

But what if they did?

You need to now double-check that your doors are locked every night before going to bed.

Maybe she just wants a free ride.

Do you know about the people who use dating apps just to get free food? The rise of online dating has also led to the rise of food diggers. They have no intention of getting into a long-term relationship.

They just want to drag people along and see how much value they can extract.

Financially, emotionally, and physically.

Then, they dump the person and move on to someone else. This sinister plot is well known at this point. It’s almost a meme.

Maybe in this scenario, the woman just wants an Uber ride without paying for it.

Maybe she is just naïve.

The woman in the story might just be new to this whole dating thing. Or maybe I just watch too many thrillers. She obviously wants the classic fairy tale experience.

I mean, who doesn’t right?

But gosh, you need to protect yourself. Better be safe than sorry.

Meeting in public is the default option.

Most people would be perfectly okay with meeting in public for the first date. It’s expected. A casual one-hour chat in a coffee shop is a low-risk and potentially high reward scenario.

What do you think?

