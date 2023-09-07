Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

recipe for falling out of love

recipe for falling out of love

cry over the bowl for ten minutes

by

 

take two spoonfuls of

uncomfortable behaviour

a cup of uncertainty

and a pinch of indifference

stir into an empty bowl and beat until blended

cry over the bowl for ten minutes

daily

until the bowl is full, and you are empty

pour the liquid

into a plastic container

freeze

do not consume

remove from freezer after six months

thaw in the sun

squeeze five drops of liquid over flower seedlings daily

until the flowers bloom,

pick one,

pluck single petals

until you love them not

toss the petals into the wind

as they scatter

know you are free

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Samantha Gades on Unsplash

 

About Fleur Brown

Author, Creative Entrepreneur, Founder Entrepreneurs TV & Launch Group, Founding team TEDxSydney.

