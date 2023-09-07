recipe for falling out of love

take two spoonfuls of
uncomfortable behaviour
a cup of uncertainty
and a pinch of indifference
stir into an empty bowl and beat until blended
cry over the bowl for ten minutes
daily
until the bowl is full, and you are empty
pour the liquid
into a plastic container
freeze
do not consume
remove from freezer after six months
thaw in the sun
squeeze five drops of liquid over flower seedlings daily
until the flowers bloom,
pick one,
pluck single petals
until you love them not
toss the petals into the wind
as they scatter
know you are free
—
