Recoil Lover

As I finally fathom
the stinging sensation;
echoes from my deceptive desire —
in the midst to heal.
Never grew from my soul
yet from my mind,
battling the fleets of emotions.
Selfish yet I am,
savior of my own —
an apology with no regrets.
—
Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: freestocks on Unsplash
.