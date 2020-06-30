Recoil Lover

As I finally fathom

the stinging sensation;

echoes from my deceptive desire —

in the midst to heal.

Never grew from my soul

yet from my mind,

battling the fleets of emotions.

Selfish yet I am,

savior of my own —

an apology with no regrets.

—

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: freestocks on Unsplash