We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Featured Content / Recoil Lover

Recoil Lover

Thus, it wasn’t real.

As I finally fathom
the stinging sensation;
echoes from my deceptive desire —
in the midst to heal.

Never grew from my soul
yet from my mind,
battling the fleets of emotions.

Selfish yet I am,
savior of my own —
an apology with no regrets.

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: freestocks on Unsplash

About Unice Bondoc

I believe that there is something in store for me in this wonderful yet chaotic world; then ought to understand the meaning of life with people.

