Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Recovery Principles or Instructions?

Recovery Principles or Instructions?

While you may want to ask for specific instructions on exactly what to do to feel better right now, this is not always the best approach to recovery in the long term.

by Leave a Comment

While you may want to ask for specific instructions on exactly what to do to feel better right now, this is not always the best approach to recovery in the long term.

Asking for instructions can become a bit frustrating and overwhelming as you find yourself returning again and again for instructions based on today’s thought, sensation, or specific fear.  Focusing on understanding and applying the concepts and principles of recovery is a better approach that leads to longer lasting and more durable results.   Knowing the principles of anxiety and recovery means that you no longer need specific instructions for every situation.  Instead, you become better equipped to stand on your own as you successfully navigate through previously “impossible” situations. Learning and applying principles allows you to give your brain the productive experiences it needs to move down the path to recovery.

Episode Highlights:

  • (02:45)…How often have you looked up the 5 things you can do right now to lower your
    anxiety? We are naturally drawn to these because we feel so out of control and we want
    anything to help us fight the anxiety NOW. But instructions are ‘now-focused.’ They do
    not help us recover over the long term.
  • (04:20)…If you’re in the early stages of recovery and crave the instant relief from the
    instructions, that is okay. However, if you are a little further along your journey, you may
    have already noticed that these instructions only offer temporary relief, they are not
    sustainable. Tomorrow, you could be back on the internet, searching for more tips that
    will make you feel better right ‘now.’
  • (06:00)…When you seek out these prescriptive instructions again and again, you can
    start to feel buried in them. Suddenly, you have certain breathing techniques you have to
    do every day, you need grounding, mantras, oils, nature, calm smells, calm sounds, you
    need to touch this thing or breathe in that thing or eat this thing. It gets to be too
    overwhelming.
  • (08:15)…If you’re instruction based right now, you might be feeling overwhelmed,
    frustrated or even discouraged because it feels like you’re never going to recover. You
    keep doing the things, but the anxiety and panic just keeps coming back. What can you
    do to have longer lasting results and get out of the cycle? – You’ve got to learn the
    principles of anxiety and recovery.
  • (10:40)…When we step back and try to understand what the nature of this disordered
    anxiety really is, we can finally stop spinning on the hamster wheel of instructions.
  • (12:05)…”Okay these sound right. I don’t like them, but they sound right. I’m going to
    really embrace these principles, try to understand and I’m going to apply these things to
    my own recovery journey. I’m going to step away from people telling me what I have to
    do every minute of every day and I’m going to start to understand what I have to do so I
    can do it myself.
  • (14:25)…It’s important to note that taking the principled approach to recovery means that
    you’re going to have to take on a whole lot more responsibility. While that might seem
    scary or even impossible, we have to acknowledge that learning and applying the
    principles of recovery is what’s going to help you actually recover. Principles beat
    instructions every time!
  • (17:00)…Moral of the story? – If you’re feeling stuck on the treadmill and don’t feel like
    you’re getting better, please do not give up. You are not broken. You did not fail. If you
    are here, take a step back and start to think about how you can approach your recovery
    a bit differently by learning and applying the principles of disordered anxiety and
    recovery. It will make a great, big difference!

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Want to support my work in some way?  Here’s how to do that!

 

This post was previously published on The Anxious Truth

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Drew Linsalata

Drew is the creator and host of The Anxious Truth, a straight ahead anxiety-focused podcast that’s been in full swing since 2014. With over 2 million downloads (and growing), The Anxious Truth has spawned a large, vibrant, and engaged social media community dedicated to education, empowerment, and recovery support. Having suffered from anxiety, panic disorder, agoraphobia, and depression several times over more than 20 years, Drew is now fully recovered and sharing his knowledge and experience with others as they travel the same rocky road of mental health and wellness. His no-nonsense approach to these problems and willingness to provide direct, actionable advice even when it might not be easy to hear, has established him as a unique voice in the community. Drew is the author of "The Anxious Truth", "Seven Percent Slower", and  "An Anxiety Story", which have quickly become required reading for anyone struggling with anxiety-related problems and searching for a path to recovery. Find him online here: https://theanxioustruth.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x