Reflecting on Birthdays: How Time Shifts With the Flicker of Each Candle

Birthdays are more than a cake and flickering candles.

When days are long and years are short, birthdays allow you to press pause and reflect on the mercurial nature of childhood.

A parent reflects

One candle, a hesitant blow, grandparents beam.

‘I can’t imagine life without him, the sleepless nights have been worth it.’

Six flames, expectant smiles, remnants of fun everywhere.

‘I never knew joy like this.’

Soft glow illuminates a solemn face, watchful pals, more games to play.

‘Double digits, my life is shifting.’

Sixteen candles, his features betray boredom, so over this.

‘Our little boy is slipping through my fingers’

Nothing flickers, he hands out slices, devours without ceremony.

‘My role is done, I feel bereft.’

One candle, a confident blow, two determined fists bash the cake.

‘My granddaughter is my world, my heart is fit to burst.’

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock